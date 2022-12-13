RHONJ: Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in sparkly minidress for night out

Melissa Gorga wears stylish outfit in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is more than ready for the holiday season and her stunning minidress is proof of that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star already has her own boutique stacked with all the latest pieces, so it doesn’t take much effort for her to look stylish no matter the occasion.

Melissa wore the outfit during a trip to Las Vegas for the grand opening of Villa Azur, where there were some familiar Bravo faces in the mix as well.

The mom-of-three was Vegas-ready in a shimmery minidress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

She paired the green dress with black strappy heels and had her hair parted down the middle with neat curls flowing down her shoulders.

The Jersey girl was joined by controversial RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville, and RHOC star Tamra Judge.

Melissa posted a few group photos on social media that showed them having fun in Sin City.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga parties in Sin City

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared to be having a ton of fun during her girls’ night out as they sipped champagne during the celebration.

One hazy photo showed Melissa mid-laugh while standing beside Tamra Judge, who was seen wearing a black pants suit with a plunging bustier underneath.

Meanwhile, Brandi Glanville opted for a risque black dress that clung to her curves and had large cutouts along the sides.

Brandi, Melissa, Tamra, and another blonde beauty partied it up at the Venetian Las Vegas Casino, Hotel & Resort.

“Alexa, play ‘Pour it Up’ by @badgalriri 🍾🥂,” wrote Melissa in the Instagram caption. “Cheers to @VillaAzurLasVegas Grand Opening at @grandcanalshoppes @venetianvegas tonight!”

Melissa Gorga promotes The Hair Lab

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not partying it up in Las Vegas with her friends, she’s busy with her own business ventures. One such venture is her recent partnership with The Hair Lab.

Melissa and her daughter Antonia recently promoted the brand’s line of customized hair care products in a video posted to Instagram.

Melissa stated in the clip that since they started using the products, “our hair feels completely different.”

The Bravo Personality told her followers that they can customize their own shampoo and conditioner for their specific hair needs by taking a strands test at thehairlab.com or at select Walmarts.

“You’re literally gonna figure out the biology of your hair so you can customize it to whatever you hair needs,” explained the mom of three.

“Find out what your hair needs and customize your own shampoo & conditioner with @theofficialhairlab 🧪🧴 All under $9 a bottle,” added Melissa in her caption. “Available at select @walmart stores and walmart.com #thehairlab #mycodeis #ad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.