RHONJ: Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in nude bodysuit and distressed jeans

Melissa Gorga gets stylish in ripped denim and a nude bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J.LINGO/AdMedia

Melissa Gorga recently wore a stylish bodysuit and distressed jeans from her online boutique, and the brand’s Instagram page shared the photo online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven again that she’s the best model to promote her fashion boutique.

She picked out a nude-colored bodysuit that clung to her curves and highlighted her small waist.

The plunging top also featured a square neckline and thin straps.

Melissa completed the outfit with distressed jeans in a light shade of blue, cuffed at the ankles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We’re guessing that the fashionista was wearing heels as well, but her feet were cut off in the Instagram photo.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga stylish in denim

Melissa paired the denim outfit with gold accessories, including a thin, layered necklace with a small pendant, and she added two gold bracelets.

She wore large gold hoops and kept her makeup natural with neat brows and nude lips.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her thick brown hair parted in the middle with soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

The photo posted in the@envybymg Instagram Story showed Melissa posing with rumored new Season 13 cast member Rachel Fuda.

Rachel also turned heads in her pink, belly-baring top with long sleeves and a shirred detail around the bodice. She added dark blue denim and a white belt as she snapped a photo with Melissa.

Pic credit: @envybymg/Instagram

Melissa Gorga stays busy with Envy

Melissa has been keeping busy with Envy by MG, which has a brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey, along with an online store.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t just promote her boutique on social media; she’s often seen wearing the items personally picked by her.

The items sold are very true to Melissa’s personal style, with lots of minidresses, bodysuits, and body-hugging jeans. She keeps the items fresh and trendy, swapping out older styles for new pieces each season.

When Melissa is not busy filming RHONJ, she’s focused on her business, and while it’s unclear how often she goes to the physical store, we’ve seen many photos of her at the Ridgewood, NJ, location.

The 43-year-old is quite close to her staff as well, and she recently penned a sweet message to her team while celebrating six years of being in business. Melissa was stylishly dressed for the company’s holiday party in a shimmery crop top and leather pants, while her staff was clad in their holiday colors, red, white, and black.

She posted a photo with the group and wrote, “I have to give credit where credit is deserved!!! I’ve been in business for six years! Best staff I’ve ever had!! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you! @envybymg Holiday Party!! I appreciate these girls!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.