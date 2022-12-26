RHONJ: Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in leather miniskirt and fishnet stockings

Melissa Gorga stuns in leather for a holiday event at home. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga had a stylish Christmas day at home with her family, and of course, she dressed to impress in the traditional holiday colors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos on social media as she gathered to enjoy a festive meal with her husband, Joe Gorga, and their three kids.

Melissa stood out in her red velvet bodysuit as she stood close to Joe for the family photo.

She paired the plunging red top with a pleated leather skirt in black, which she styled with black fishnet stockings and booties.

This marked the first Christmas the Gorga family celebrated in their new home after moving into the enormous structure only weeks ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa looked glam, her dark brown hair parted in the middle with soft waves flowing down her shoulders. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and her large wedding ring.

Melissa Gorga strikes a stylish pose on Christmas day

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star smiled big for the stylish photo with one leg crossed in front of the other while standing in her large kitchen.

Her daughter Antonia looked just as glamorous as her mom in a shimmery green dress, while the boys opted for more casual attire while color-coordinating in black and gray.

Melissa posted the cute family photo on Instagram with the caption, “Merry Christmas everyone♥️🫶🏼 Happy Birthday Jesus.”

After sharing the picture, she got lots of love in the comment section from her RHONJ besties, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

“Merry Christmas gorgeous Gorga’s xoxo 🎄🎄❤️❤️🙏👧🏼,” wrote Margaret.

Meanwhile, Jackie added, “Merry Christmas beauties! ❤️”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes holiday arrivals

Melissa didn’t tag her brand Envy by Melissa Gorga in her Instagram post, which means her Christmas outfit wasn’t courtesy of her boutique.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been busy this holiday season, heavily promoting the newest items in her store.

A few days ago, she modeled some fashionable holiday arrivals and shared the images on social media.

The first look included a crop top with a tie-string around the midsection paired with green cargo pants and black boots.

Melissa’s second look included high-waist leather pants in black paired with a white cropped shirt –worn during a day out as she enjoyed a holiday cocktail.

“Some @envybymg looks 👀 #envybymg envybymg.com,” the 43-year-old captioned the post.

Her brand Envy by MG didn’t advertise any holiday sales this year. However, the physical store was open until 3 pm on Christmas Eve to facilitate last-minute shoppers who needed a stylish outfit for Christmas.

The online store also has all the latest pieces available for shoppers, and they offer free shipping on domestic orders over $99.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.