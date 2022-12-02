RHONJ: Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in leather crop top and nude pants

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a leather crop top. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The always-stylish Melissa Gorga just posted a photo of her latest outfit on social media and she did not disappoint.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dressed up for the season in a two-piece outfit and a crop top that displayed her toned abs.

Melissa looked ready for a holiday party in the Leanna Set–one of the new arrivals in her online boutique that’s already almost sold out.

The outfit included nude high-waist pants with an elastic waist, wide legs, and side pockets.

She added the matching button-down shirt with long sleeves which she wore open to reveal the black leather crop top worn underneath.

The 43-year-old shared a picture of her ensemble on her Instagram Story and noted that there was only “One Set Left Size Medium.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added a few accessories to her nude pants set and leather crop top.

She added a large quilted handbag in a nude color to match her outfit and sported a gold necklace and trendy gold rings.

Melissa wore her hair parted in the middle with soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

The reality TV personality had a smile on her face as she posed for the photo while seemingly at a Bravo event.

We spotted a grass wall backdrop and we could make out the letters “BRAV” in the Instagram photo.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes her fitness line

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a lot to celebrate this holiday season–aside from the fact that her family just moved into their new mansion.

Melissa has added another successful business venture to her list, thanks to her at-home fitness accessory line, the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection.

A few weeks ago she shared an update with her Instagram followers and revealed that the collection was already available for purchase in major stores but is now available online.

“Someone pinch me! This has always been a goal for me🙌🏼 Work hard Play Hard!” she wrote.

“My at home fitness accessory line is available in all big retail stores💪🏼 And Now!!! You can get it online as well!!! Click the link in my bio!! #behealthy #stayfit #momof3 #rhonj #melissagorgafitness.”

The video showed Melissa clad in black workout gear as she showcased some of the products from her line. There is a wide range of items including hand weights, balance boards, push-up bars, resistance bands, ankle weights, and ab wheels, ideal for any fitness level.

The line also includes hand grips, jump ropes, chest expanders, and even the Melissa Gorga Slimmer Belt that you can easily integrate into any workout routine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.