RHONJ: Melissa Gorga snaps a selfie in belly-baring set

Melissa Gorga switched out her summer wardrobe with some stylish fall staples and while she wants to keep warm with the changing temperature, she also wants to remain stylish.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snagged some items from her clothing store Envy by MG and she modeled a velour set that she absolutely rocked.

She posted a photo on social media clad in the champagne-colored two-piece, which included jogger pants with pockets and a matching long-lined blazer.

The 43-year-old paired the dressy outfit with a white crop top that featured a square neckline.

Melissa had her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and she accessorized with gold jewelry including a long gold necklace with a pendant, a gold ring, and large hoop earrings.

The final piece in her fashionable ensemble was a pair of clear heels, while her makeup featured dark smoky eyes and nude lips.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a mirror selfie to show off her outfit.

She had one hand in her pocket and gave a smirk to the camera as she posed for the picture taken inside her home and shared on her Instagram Story.

She tagged her brand and added a link to the outfit as well.

Melissa’s wardrobe is courtesy of her store Envy by MG which she promotes heavily on social media. However, that’s not the only thing Melissa has been promoting online. She’s also affiliated with a few other brands.

Melissa Gorga promotes hair product

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a recent Instagram video alongside her daughter, Antonia, and raved about a haircare company known as Hair Lab.

Melissa noted in the video that both she and Antonia have been using customized shampoos and conditioners from the company and have already seen improvements in their hair.

Melissa revealed that her hair requires something for shine and moisture due to constant blowouts and styling while Antonia’s hair requires something different.

The 17-year-old chimed in and noted that due to her curly hair she opted for “heat defense” to prevent breakage during her blowouts.

“Let me just tell you, our hair feels completely different,” noted the mom of three, who then demonstrated how to mix the products for “the best shampoo and conditioner you’ve ever had.”

“Find out what your hair needs and customize your own shampoo & conditioner with @theofficialhairlab 🧪🧴 All under $9 a bottle! ” wrote Melissa in her Instagram caption.

“Available at select @walmart stores and walmart.com #thehairlab #mycodeis #ad,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.