RHONJ: Melissa Gorga shows off new Lamborghini in a skintight dress 

Melissa Gorga recently showed off her expensive new car and she was stylishly dressed in a skintight color-block dress as she posed beside the Italian-made SUV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a cheeky caption for her Instagram post, noting her love for Italian men as well as vehicles.

Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, and his sister, Teresa Giudice, are Italians by blood, and their parents are both immigrants.

Teresa and Joe always showed appreciation for their Italian roots as their family get-togethers often included Italian dishes and stories from their parents, who have now passed away.

During the earlier years of the show, Teresa and Joe’s mother, Antonia Gorga, was always in the kitchen cooking her traditional Italian dishes. After she passed away, the brother-sister duo along with Melissa tried their hand at the restaurant business with the opening of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza. However, that was short-lived and after less than a year the eatery closed its doors for good.

Before their dad Nonno passed away he got a chance to visit his hometown of Sala Consilina, Italy after 30 years away from his home country. Unfortunately, it would be his last as Nonno died five months later.

Either way, Italy is deeply rooted in Melissa’s husband’s family history so it’s no surprise that she has a love for the country, the cars, and the men!

Melissa Gorga poses beside her new Lamborghini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a recent photo on Instagram in a brightly colored outfit.

However, Melissa had to share the spotlight with the shiny black Lamborghini parked in her driveway as she struck a sexy pose in front of the Italian vehicle.

The sleek black car looks very much like the new Urus touted by Lamborghini as the “ultimate super SUV.”

Meanwhile, the fashionista got all dressed up to take a ride in the fancy vehicle in a skintight dress and high heels.

“I like my cars like I like my men. Italian,” Melissa captioned the post.

Melissa Gorga shows legs in a skintight dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stood beside her flashy new car in a color-block dress with a plunging neckline and stylish side cutouts.

The outfit— from her store Envy by MG— featured neon yellow on top, aqua blue in the middle, and a different shade of blue at the bottom.

The 43-year-old added gold jewelry and paired the outfit with nude strappy heels. Melissa had her long hair parted in the middle and flowing loosely down her shoulders.

She also had a pair of sunglasses in hand as she prepared to take her new SUV for a spin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.