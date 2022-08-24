RHONJ: Melissa Gorga shows off her toned figure in nude, belly-baring outfit

Melissa Gorga wears a chic nude outfit. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga frequents the gym to get her body in tip-top shape and she likes to show off the results of her hard work.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared a photo clad in a nude two-piece set that showed off her toned physique as she got dressed up for a stylish day out.

Melissa has been out and about over the weekend and had plenty of things to celebrate.

First on the agenda was a party on the beach to commemorate her and Joe Gorga’s 18th wedding anniversary. The couple spent 12 of those 18 years on Bravo and survived the reality TV curse — a notable achievement.

Melissa was dressed down for the occasion opting to wear a yellow bandeau top and ripped jeans as they left New Jersey for a weekend in Montauk. She shared several cute photos from their special day as they watched the sunset by the beach.

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only thing the Gorgas celebrated over the weekend, as it was Joe’s birthday as well. Melissa commemorated the moment by getting a cute manicure with Joe’s name written on her nail.

Melissa Gorga chic in a nude two-piece outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had another stylish day out, and this time she wore something from her clothing boutique.

She looked chic and fashionable in the comfy two-piece set including drawstring pants and a matching belly-baring top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The top featured thick spaghetti straps and a gathered detail in the front. Meanwhile, the nude color looked great against Melissa’s tanned skin.

She accessorized the outfit with sandals and a large straw bag. The Bravo personality had her brown hair down her shoulders and wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she posed for a photo on the deck.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga wears a two-tone bikini on the beach

The Real Housewives of New Jersey also enjoyed a beach day with Joe and she rocked a skimpy bikini as she frolicked on the beach.

The two-piece featured two colors, light blue and pink, while Joe’s beach shorts matched his wife’s beachwear.

Melissa held hands with her husband as someone captured the cute moment as they came out of the water.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The mom-of-three shared the photo on her Instagram Story in a birthday post for Joe.

Meanwhile, several of the RHONJ cast including Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and her mom Marge Senior all shared birthday greetings for Joe.

However, it seems Teresa Giudice did not publicly acknowledge Joe’s birthday. She’s currently enjoying her honeymoon in Greece with Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.