The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has been busy promoting her clothing line, Envy, this shopping season.

On Thursday, Melissa took some time to show her appreciation to the people who help make her business so successful.

The Envy owner treated her staff to dinner and a night out with a recent holiday party.

Melissa celebrated the season in style. She shimmered in a gold top alongside her employees, who were also festive for the occasion.

The Jersey housewife shared a series of pictures from the evening.

Melissa tagged her staff in the post and expressed her gratitude towards them.

‘Tis the season for Melissa Gorga in gold

Melissa shared three photos from the girls’ night out on Instagram.

In her caption, the Envy founder wrote, “I have to give credit where credit is deserved!!! I’ve been in business for six years! Best staff I’ve ever had!!”

Melissa smiled as she stood in the middle of her four employees and posed against a white and pink flower wall.

Never one to miss a fashion moment, the boutique owner stepped out looking stunning. Melissa wore tight black leather pants with black heels. She paired the sleek pants with a sparkling gold crop top perfect for the holiday season.

Her long sleeve top twisted in the middle to reveal her toned stomach.

The RHONJ star’s staff were dressed to impress as well. From sequin black pants and a bright red leather top to a simple fitted white dress, there’s no doubt that the women working for Envy know how to dress for an occasion.

Melissa wore her hair down for the night. Her long brown locks cascaded in soft waves past her shoulders.

Melissa models Envy

Not only is she the creator and owner of Envy, but Melissa also models clothes from her boutique. She posed for several photos in Envy’s Hilary Pant, sharing the look on her brand’s Instagram page last month.

The mom-of-three has worn looks from Envy both on and off the show. Melissa always looks stylish, whether casual in Envy loungewear or chic in an Envy cocktail dress.

“Melissa Gorga’s eye for fashion truly reflects the boutique, as she hand picks pieces from an array of emerging designers to prestigious fashion forward brands,” part of her brand’s About Us states, indicating they offer “something for almost everyone” with their items.

As she noted in her post for her 2.7 million Instagram followers, Envy has been in business for six years now.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is set to premiere in early 2023.