RHONJ: Melissa Gorga shares first confessional outfit for Season 13 in skimpy peekaboo dress

Melissa Gorga wears a blue mini dress for her RHONJ confessional. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga showed off her toned figure in a skimpy blue dress posted on social media and noted that it was one of the confessional looks we will see when the show returns.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a short snippet of her green screen interview as she got prepped and ready to recap the season.

We have a feeling those confessionals will be quite shady as we already heard some bits and pieces about a major fight that went down between Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice at the finale.

That will give Melissa and her cast mates plenty to talk about in their confessionals. It will be interesting to hear the different perspectives from the RHONJ cast about the dramatic fight that has since divided the family.

Since they filmed the scene, Melissa and Joe Gorga have not spoken to Teresa, but their absence from her lavish wedding spoke volumes about where they stand with the OG.

We will have to wait and see if the two sides will be able to hash things out in time for the season 13 reunion, but so far, it’s not looking very hopeful.

In the meantime, however, Melissa is pumped and ready for the show to return.

Melissa Gorga wears peekaboo mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is bringing the heat for Season 13, and she gave us a sneak peek of her first confessional outfit. She also noted that the dress was from her store, Envy, by MG.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posted a few photos on social media clad in a mini dress in a stunning shade of blue.

“Confessional look one🦋Wearing @envybymg Alyssa Mini dress. #rhonj #envybymg,” Melissa captioned the post.

In one photo, Melissa showed off the dress as she posed against a wall for the photo with her hands resting by her side. Normally in the confessionals, we only see the top half of the cast members, but this photo showed that Melissa’s skimpy outfit rested several inches above the knee.

However, what we’ll see on camera is the sweetheart neckline featured on the strapless number as well as the peekaboo cutout feature in the center.

Melissa Gorga goes glam for her RHONJ confessional

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a short snippet of her confessional, which showed her making some last-minute adjustments to the strapless mini dress.

Melissa gave us another look at her glamorous makeup and hair in a selfie posted on Instagram. She had long brown hair in flowy beach waves and parted down the center.

The Bravo star looked bronze and golden with her nude lips, gold eyeshadow, and long lashes. She wore large hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, and rings to complete the ensemble.

What do you think of Melissa Gorga’s blue confessional outfit?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.