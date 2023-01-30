RHONJ: Melissa Gorga rocks tweed miniskirt and boots for date night

Melissa Gorga had a great weekend in New York, and as usual, she was stylish in black and white.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore the Drea Skirt from her fashion boutique, and she was the perfect model for the outfit.

Melissa looked chic in the white tweed skirt with large pockets on the front and shimmery silver details.

She paired it with a black bodysuit with long sleeves and black knee-high boots. Her long brown hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and shoulder.

The final accessory was a black Christian Dior handbag slung over her arm in the photo posted on her Instagram Story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of three snapped a mirror selfie in a room with white decor that matched her ensemble.

Melissa tagged her store in the post and shared a link to purchase the skirt.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The 43-year-old was all dressed up for “date night,” as noted in her Instagram Story. However, it wasn’t a night out with her husband, Joe Gorga, as he was nowhere in sight.

Melissa shared another photo from her outing, this time on her main page, showing her with a group of girlfriends as they enjoyed themselves at The Polo Bar in New York.

One of the women that joined Melissa during the night out was RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda. We’ll see more of the dynamic between Melissa and Rachel when Season 13 premieres in the next few days.

Melissa kicked up her leg in the group photo as she posed with her friends, who were all color-coordinated in black.

“Live from NY. It’s Saturday nightttt🍸🍾,” she captioned the post.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes Envy by MG

Melissa Gorga never misses an opportunity to promote her brand Envy by MG, so it was not surprising that she tagged the company in her solo post and the group shot.

However, that was not the only promotion that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has done for the fashion boutique in the past few hours.

They just got some hot new arrivals in store, and Melissa teased the items in a slide of photos posted on her Instagram page in hopes that her 2.7 million followers will take action.

She showed off a variety of dresses, short and long, that featured a slew of colors and prints, ideal for different occasions. The items ranged from a flowy cutout dress to a short leather mini and a body-hugging midi dress in a stunning shade of greed– to name a few.

“I’m a dress lover! @envybymg New arrivals!! 🔥🔥 envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg #melissagorga,” Melisssa captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.