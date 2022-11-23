News RHONJ: Melissa Gorga red hot in sparkly deep-cut dress

Melissa Gorga is stylish in a red mini dress in NYC. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram Melissa Gorga is ready for the holidays, and she showed off one of her sparkly outfits during a night out. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star seemingly left her two boys at home and took a short trip to New York City with her husband, Joe Gorga, and their daughter Antonia.

She shared a post on social media of their fun time while clad in a red mini dress covered in sequins. Melissa snapped a photo in front of a decked-out Christmas tree and showed off her full outfit.

The plunging dress featured long sleeves and a detachable belt that accentuated her small waist.

The fashionable mom-of-three paired the dress with black knee-high boots, and she accessorized with a gold bracelet and several gold rings on her fingers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa had her long brown hair in bouncy curls styled with a small section at the top neatly pulled back, with the rest cascading down her shoulders. She had a big smile as she posed solo while running her fingers through her hair.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a sparkly mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a few photos from her night out in NYC, including one with her eldest child and only daughter, Antonia.

The mother-daughter duo was both dressed in outfits from Melissa’s store Envy by Melisa Gorga, with Antonia opting for a green two-piece set in a crushed velvet material. Antonia had her hair parted in the middle and styled in tight curls.

The pair snapped a photo inside the restaurant as Melissa held the hem of her shimmery red dress. Another image showed Antonia and Melissa sitting around a table with Joe as they got ready to chow down after watching a Broadway show.

Melissa captioned the Instagram post. “I’m all about starting the holidays early this year & making memories with my beautiful family❤️ A Broadway show & dinner with our baby girl🎄 @antoniagorgaa @joeygorga Both dressed in @envybymg 🥰.”

Melissa Gorga has success with Envy by Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tagged her store Envy by Melissa Gorga in her latest post, as she often does.

Melissa is known for being a fashionista, and her outfits are often courtesy of her own boutique, which seems to be thriving.

The 43-year-old stays on top of her fashion game, and that is reflected in her store as well. She curates the latest styles each season, and they are all hand-picked by her with styles from “an array of emerging designers to prestigious fashion-forward brands.”

She even has her own Envy collection that includes hats, t-shirts, joggers, hoodies, and leggings.

The brick-and-mortar store is located in Ridgewood, NJ and everything is also available online, with options ranging from clothing, bags, and accessories to home goods such as candles, pillows, and even photo frames.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.