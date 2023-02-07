Melissa Gorga is busy doing interviews for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premieres tonight on Bravo.

The stylish cast member recently shared a photo of the white outfit she wore for another press day, and to no surprise, the outfit was from her boutique.

Melissa wore a chic blazer minidress with a structured fit that featured a deep neckline. The outfit also featured long sleeves and side cutouts with white buttons down the front, and she paired it with pointy, knee-high boots in black.

The 43-year-old opted for a playful hairstyle, with a small ponytail at the top and the rest flowing loosely down her shoulders. She kept her makeup understated with nude lips and smokey eyes.

Melissa posted two photos on social media after she got dressed for the TV interview.

In one image, Melissa struck a pose in her bedroom, and another slide showed her leaning against a side table with her legs crossed.

“The day is finally here! Are you ready for it?!! IT’S TIME TO CLEAR SOME THINGS UP!!!! Let’s Gooo !! 9pm on @bravotv 🤍Dress @envybymg #rhonj #melissagorga #envybymg,” she captioned the post.

Melissa Gorga talks about the Season 13 drama

Melissa wore the blazer dress for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up about the drama that is set to play out on the show this season.

It will undoubtedly be a rocky one for Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga as viewers will see the demise of their relationship with Teresa Giudice.

Some time has passed since they filmed the show, but the Gorgas and the Giudices have yet to make amends.

During the interview, Melissa admitted she “doesn’t see” a path for reconciliation with the OG, and admitted, “I don’t know where we go from here.”

“If I’m being honest, this is definitely the lowest of the low, so I don’t know,” she added.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes Roadway Moving

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has 2.7 million Instagram followers and a slew of companies wanting to partner with her to promote their brands.

Melissa joined forces with Roadway Moving after using them to move into her swanky new home back in 2022. She was happy with the service and endorsed the company on social media.

The mom-of-two posted a photo of her daughter Antonia posing among a stack of moving boxes, and in another slide, Melissa sat on a stack of branded boxes as well.

She noted that the employees at the company are “amazing” and that she has utilized their services in the past.

“I never move without @roadwaymoving 📦 literally the same guys are moving me that moved me into my rental!” admitted Melissa in her caption.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.