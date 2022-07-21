RHONJ: Melissa Gorga poses with frenemy Jennifer Aydin in plunging mini dress with side cutouts

Melissa Gorga wears a cutout mini dress. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga and her castmate Jennifer Aydin have seemingly made some strides in their rocky friendship.

Melissa shared a post on social media with her long-time nemesis and thanked her for being supportive during a pop-up event held at her store, Envy by MG.

The 43-year-old got all dressed up in a chic black dress that featured a plunging neckline with stylish side cutouts.

The fashionable item was most likely one of the pieces sold in Melissa’s store, which would make sense since it was the location for the event.

Meanwhile, we’re still surprised that Jennifer showed up to support Melissa since it’s no secret that they don’t get along. They never have. Last season the co-stars attempted to be cordial, but that was short-lived.

While on a cast trip, the two women went head to head and almost came to blows during an intense confrontation. And that wasn’t the first time we’ve seen them in a tumultuous face-off.

Filming for Season 13 has begun, and there’s been a few cast events so far, but it seems the most interesting development is the newly minted friendship between Melissa and Jennifer.

For now, it’s all just speculation, but we’ll find out more when the show returns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa Gorga wears a mini dress with side cutouts

Melissa opened up her store for another female business owner who held a pop-up event at the location, and she included the hashtag “Women supporting women.”

The woman, Danielle Cabral, is also filming with the cast as a possible new Housewife for Season 13. If Danielle makes the cut, we’ll likely see the event featured on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo with Danielle and Jennifer on Instagram.

The hot mama opted for a skimpy black halter dress with a plunging neckline. The dress featured side cutouts, and the short length showed off her tanned legs.

She paired the outfit with clear heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Melissa Gorga poses with frenemy Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on Instagram while posing with her frenemy Jennifer Aydin and thanked her for attending the event.

Jennifer opted for a more demure outfit in a knee-length skirt and a long-sleeved top.

Meanwhile, rumored newbie Danielle Cabral wore ripped jeans and a bedazzled top with fur for the event, which featured her store Boujie Kidz.

“Pop-up yesterday for @boujiekidzinc and @daniellecabralofficial at @envybymg.Thank you @jenniferaydin for supporting as well!” Melissa captioned the post.

It will be interesting to see how Danielle fares with the cast, but she seems to be blending in quite well so far.

Melissa has already proclaimed her excitement about mixing it up with some new faces, and now she’s doing just that!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.