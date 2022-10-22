RHONJ: Melissa Gorga may not have been truthful about how she joined the show

Melissa Gorga reportedly lied about how she got onto The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/JLingo/AdMedia

For 10 years, Teresa Giudice had said that her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga blindsided her when they joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

And for as long, Melissa and Joe have denied it.

During the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Teresa and Melissa spoke about it. Teresa revealed that Andy Cohen told her that her sister-in-law, Melissa, wouldn’t stop DMing him to get on the show.

Teresa also said that when they signed their contract, they didn’t tell her. Melissa maintained that Teresa knew but that they weren’t really talking because the OG was trying to keep them from coming on the show.

During a panel at BravoCon 2022, Melissa was asked if it was true that Teresa was blindsided when she and Joe joined the show. Melissa replied, “100% false and untrue.”

However, Carlos King, who was a producer on the show at the time, revealed that Melissa was the one who wasn’t being truthful all these years.

Carlos was a producer on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and he also produced The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He now produces shows for Own, amongst other things.

Former RHONJ producer reveals Melissa Gorga went behind Teresa Giudice’s back

Carlos sat with Heather McDonald on her show Juicy Scoop. She alleged that Teresa only felt blindsided by Melissa joining the show because she had tried to keep her and her brother from the producers. Heather said the producers secretly pursued Melissa and asked her to keep it a secret that she had joined the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey former producer said all that Heather had said was untrue. A shocked Heather asked him if she had it wrong this whole time.

Carlos revealed that Teresa found out one week before the show started filming that Joe and Melissa were filming the show. And furthermore, Teresa had always invited her brother and sister-in-law to her events during the first couple of seasons, and the producers, therefore, knew who they were.

The owner of Kingdom Reign Entertainment said he met Melissa at one of Teresa’s events. He revealed that Teresa didn’t know that her brother and Melissa were joining the show.

Carlos said to a stunned Heather that Teresa did freak out when she found out her brother was joining the show but only because she didn’t want to fight with them on TV. Their relationship wasn’t great, and she knew it was a risk.

He revealed that Teresa called him, as he was her producer during Season 2. She said, “Oh my gosh! I just learned that my sister-in-law and my brother are cast members on the show. I did not know that until now.”

Heather then put two and two together and realized, this was one week before the infamous Season 3 scene where Teresa attended her nephew’s baptism.

Carlos also revealed that the producers asked Teresa to be at little Joey’s Christening and not Joe and Melissa.

👀 Well, spill tea! The Gorgas are liars? ☕



Yes, according to Carlos King, Melissa & Little Joey have been deceiving us all these years about Teresa knowing they were joining the show. Get into it…



Who do you believe? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/HeUVpeVK60 — Mr. Mention It All 📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 😄 (@MrMentionItAll) October 22, 2022

Luis Ruelas reacts to his wife Teresa Giudice being vindicated

Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s husband, took to social media and commented on the news. He was happy that the truth was finally out. He said that he had been quiet long enough. He wrote, “It’s saddening watching these truth’s continue to dismantle this families structure to a point of no return – a decade of lies & false narratives against my wife.”

He thanked Carlos by saying, “Thank you for shining the light on the truth for setting the record straight and telling the truth. My wife was made to look like a liar for the past 10 years.”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Fans believe Carlos over Melissa and point out other red flags like Teresa and Joe’s dad siding with Teresa and Joe Giudice. They said this made them realize that Teresa wasn’t the bad guy. They also said that they realized that Melissa was the one who gave Danielle Staub ammunition against Teresa at the Season 2 reunion.

One viewer wrote, “I never believed melissa. melissa was thirsty to get on the show by any means necessary period. She would be communicating with Danielle who at the time was teresa’s enemy and she would be leaving comments on facebook to andy and bravo about wanting to be on the show so bad.”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Melissa and Joe have been getting some bad press lately because they skipped Teresa and Luis’ wedding this summer, and more recently, they verbally attacked Jennifer Aydin after BravoCon. Some fans said that they are finally showing their true colors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.