RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is rocker-chic, strikes a cool pose in a leather crop top 

Melissa Gorga goes rocker chic in her latest outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga mixed things up with her latest outfit, opting for a rocker-chic ensemble. The stylish Housewife still kept it sexy and showed off a bit of skin in a belly-baring top while posing for a photo.

Melissa, who owns a boutique in New Jersey is a fashion lover and she never disappoints with her fashionable outfits.

The reality TV personality had a very stylish couple of days, starting with the MTV awards where she showed up in a stunning yellow mini dress and brightened up the red carpet. The RHONJ star took the stage with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice several days ago as they presented an award together.

A few days later Melissa continued her stylish appearances, this time by donning a blue silk dress with a high slit for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez‘s Netflix documentary in New York.

It seems Melissa has not returned home to the Garden State because she recently shared another photo from Soho, where she stopped to pose for a photo.

Melissa Gorga is rocker chic in a stylish leather crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sported another fashionable outfit over the weekend but this time instead of her usual bright colors she went for a rocker-chic ensemble and pulled off the look perfectly.

Melissa shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram along with a popular quote from Coco Chanel. In the picture, Melissa struck a casual pose in her black cargo pants and casual black sandals.

She completed the all-black ensemble with a leather crop top which showed off her toned abs and wore her dark brown hair in long loose waves.

Melissa placed both hands in her pocket and had one foot against the brick walk which served as the perfect backdrop for the photo.

“In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” – Coco Chanel,” wrote Melissa in the caption of her post.

People are loving Melissa Gorga’s rocker-chic outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked great in her rocker-chic ensemble and her Instagram followers agreed. They left a slew of complimentary comments for the 43-year-old and some wanted to know where they could purchase it.

However, it doesn’t seem as if the stylish ensemble was from Melissa’s boutique Envy by MG because she didn’t tag the brand in her post.

“I love the pants! Where are they from?” questioned one Instagram user.

“Who are the pants by?” asked someone else.

The compliments kept rolling in, with one commenter adding, “You look amazing, love your outfit and your hair dark.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“You look so much better when you’re not overdressed. You’re beautiful as you are,” stated another Instagram user.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.