RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is rocker-chic as she sips red wine in leather outfit

Melissa Gorga seems calm, cool, and collected despite all the drama going on in her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of photos as she sipped a glass of red wine while clad in a stylish ensemble.

Melissa opted for a rocker-chic outfit, which included black leather pants and pointy black boots.

She paired it with a nude knit blouse with a tie string around the neck and a cutout detail in the front.

She accessorized the nude and black outfit with large gold hoops and had her brown locks in a sleek style flowing down her shoulders.

Melissa sat around her beautifully designed at-home bar with her legs crossed as she held the glass of red wine in one hand.

The mom of three shared the stylish post to advertise her partnership with Cavet wines for their beach house sweepstakes.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes beach house sweepstakes in partnership with Cavet Wines

Melissa is a big fan of Cavet Wines, which is why she partnered with the brand some time ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star loves their sweet red wine, but Cavit also has white, pink, and sparkling wines, including the always popular Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Merlot.

She teamed up with the company for a major giveaway for one lucky winner, and The RHONJ star shared the details about the competition with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

“@cavitwines and I are teaming up to make it beyond easy to enter for a chance to SUMMER LIKE A JERSEY HOUSEWIFE with a two-week stay at a summer beach house 🏖,” shared Melissa in the caption of her post.

Melissa also revealed that to enter, you must like her post, tag four friends that you would bring on the summer beach house getaway, and you must also follow the Instagram page for Cavit Wines.

There is also more information and the rules regarding the beach house sweepstakes at cavit.com/BeachHouseSweeps.

Melissa Gorga says there’s more to Joe Gorga’s anger this season

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga is dealing with a lot on the show this season, and now it seems her family is fractured for good.

Her husband, Joe Gorga, is estranged from his sister Teresa Giudice, and now the OGs kids are also involved– and have made some eye-raising comments about Joe and Melissa.

The drama has since extended to Teresa’s new husband, Luis Ruelas, who almost came to blows with Joe in a previous episode.

However, in a clip from her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, the 43-year-old defended her husband and noted that Joe has a reason for acting out on the show.

However, it seems that Melissa plans to let the season play out so that viewers can see what has been going on for themselves.

“I can’t wait to explain why Joe– to be honest with you guys–is acting the way he is on the show. I can’t wait for all of that to surface,” teased Melissa in the snippet.

She reasoned that long-time viewers know it is not typical for Joe to act that way and added, “You see something’s wrong. It’s a little deeper than usual, and keep watching.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.