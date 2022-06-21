RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is ready for summer in a skimpy white bikini

Melissa Gorga looks fabulous in a white bikini. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Melissa Gorga is ready for the summer and her bikini body is in tip-top shape.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star modeled a skimpy white bikini from her boutique along with a trendy coverup on Instagram while showing off the newest arrivals.

Melissa has been going hard with the fashionable outfits for the past few days rocking one stylish getup after another and tagging her store.

Yesterday she got tons of compliments for a pink mini dress that she wore during a night out —another piece from the new items at her boutique.

Melissa showed her potential buyers how to style the cute dress by pairing it with an expensive Luis Vuitton handbag and nude stilettos.

More recently, however, the 43-year-old showed off the newest beachwear and she looked fantastic modeling the stylish items.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is ready to hit the beach and she has lots of options thanks to the new arrivals at her boutique.

Melissa, who often does a good job of modeling the handpicked pieces from the store, showed off a new white bikini on her Instagram Story.

The skimpy bikini top is made with ribbed fabric and has an oval ring at the front center while the matching bikini bottom has oval rings at the hips.

The mom-of-three shared another photo, this time with a coverup over the white bikini made from net crochet and features a sexy front slit and center buttons.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Was Melissa Gorga at Teresa Giudice’s housewarming?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star seemingly skipped out on the weekend festivities at Teresa Giudice’s house.

The OG and her fiance Luis Ruelas held a housewarming party for their family and friends and shared photos from the event. However, it seems Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga did not attend the event as they weren’t seen in any of the photos, nor did they post any of their own.

Instead, Melissa spent Father’s day weekend with Joe and their kids at the Jersey Shore. She posted photos of their outing on Instagram while dressed in the white bikini and the stylish black coverup that she recently showed off on her Instagram Story.

The Bravo personality also wrote a sweet post for her husband Joe which read, “This Daddy snatched me up at 24. Told me he would give me a beautiful family and put me on a pedestal.”

“Thank you for doing exactly what you said you would. We love you,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.