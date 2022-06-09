RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is electric in a thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline

Melissa Gorga stuns in a blue dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga continued her fashionable week at a recent Netflix event rocking a classy electric blue dress with a high slit.

Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga got glammed up to walk the carpet for the screening of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary which will air on the popular streaming platform.

The Bravo Housewife has been making the rounds recently and she recently had an epic fashion moment on the red carpet at the MTV Awards.

The 43-year-old looked bright and happy in her shimmery yellow mini dress from her store Envy by MG. She showed off a lot of skin in the halter mini to present an award alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

However, Melissa opted for a more covered-up look at the Netflix event in a silk long-sleeved dress— although she still showed some skin with the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Melissa Gorga stuns in a thigh-high slit dress at a Netflix event

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping busy for the past few days with each outfit more fashionable than the next.

Melissa rocked an electric blue silk dress with a plunging neckline for a night out with her husband to see the Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary in New York.

She shared a post on Instagram of her appearance at the event with her and Joe Gorga dressed in their fancy attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa’s midi-length dress features a cinched waist with a high slit on one side. She paired the outfit with a white bag and white and gold, sky-high stilettos.

She added a layered gold necklace and wore her hair parted in the middle with loose waves.

“Stepped out last night for the @jlo documentary on @netflix. This woman is a boss! ” wrote Melissa in her post.

Melissa Gorga currently filming RHONJ Season 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has had a busy few days after attending the MTV Awards in Santa Monica, California then headed to New York for the Netflix screening.

It’s unclear if the Bravo cameras tagged along for Melissa’s busy weekend but we do know that filming has begun for Season 13.

The mom-of-three recently revealed that things picked up soon after the reunion and we’ve already seen photos from the cast’s first group event.

The women and their husbands donned their most colorful 80s attire for an old-school skating party planned by Melissa.

Not surprisingly, it was another fashion moment for the hostess who channeled 80s Barbie in a neon leotard.

Meanwhile, Melissa is looking forward to mixing things up with some new faces in the upcoming season. We’ve heard rumors that at least three new housewives are being tested to join the cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.