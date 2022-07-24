RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is Cinderella in peekaboo mini dress, calls costars ‘evil stepsisters’

Melissa Gorga feels like Cinderella in Ireland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa Gorga is having a blast on her cast trip and she brought her Jersey style during a day out in a peekaboo mini dress.

Melissa felt like Cinderalla as she posed inside the large castle where she and her castmates have been staying for the past few days. The women jetted off to Ireland last week and they’ve been enjoying all that the European country has to offer.

Melissa shared photos from a recent outing and she was dressed to impress. However, the 43-year-old threw a bit of shade at her castmates in the caption by touting them as her evil stepsisters.

While some might be quick to take the comment seriously–especially given her tense relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice–Melissa made it clear in the hashtags that she was just joking.

It’s unclear if the two women have made up after their confrontation at the reunion where Melissa admitted she was hurt about being left out of Teresa’s wedding party. However, the OG doubled down on her decision and explained that they were simply not close.

Meanwhile, Teresa recently made some additions to her bridal party and added two of her castmates–Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin–once again snubbing her sister-in-law. But, we’ll soon find out if the ladies are playing nice in Ireland.

Melissa Gorga wears a peekaboo mini dress

Melissa Gorga brought her A-game to Dublin and the fashionable Bravo star did not disappoint. She recently shared a few photos on Instagram clad in a stylish mini dress with peekaboo cutouts in front.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star packed a lot of green to represent Ireland during her trip and she wore another color-coordinated outfit as an ode to the country. This time she opted for a silk color-block ensemble in blue and green that showed off her tanned legs.

Melissa styled the outfit with strappy heels and a matching bag as she posed on the large staircase inside the castle. She also wore her sleek, dark brown hair parted down the middle.

Melissa Gorga is Cinderella and her costars are her evil stepsisters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and the other women are living like royalty during their time in Ireland.

Melissa gave us a glance at the gorgeous castle where the cast is staying and noted that she felt like a princess–one very popular princess to be exact.

“Cinderella in her castle,” wrote Melissa in her caption.

She then threw some fun shade at her costars by adding, “with a bunch of her Evil stepsisters.” However, in anticipation of the “Karens” coming for her shady post, the mom-of-four made it clear in her hashtags, “It’s a joke Karen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.