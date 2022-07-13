RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is boho-chic in booties and fringe dress

Melissa Gorga goes boho-chic for a recent outing. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga went boho-chic for a day out with her friends, one of them being her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Margaret Josephs. Melissa is known for her stylish ensembles and she was dressed to impress for her recent outing.

While the 43-year-old didn’t tag her location in the social media post, she may have been filming for the new season.

We’ve seen photos from some of the cast events so far and two were hosted by Melissa.

A few weeks ago, photos emerged from an 80s-themed party held at a skating rink. The women and their husbands were clad in their best and most colorful 80s attire with Melissa channeling 80s Barbie in a pantless neon leotard while her husband Joe Gorga rocked a brightly colored tracksuit.

Most recently we also saw photos from another event filmed for Season 13 — a luau, which had the women clad in their Haiwaiin-inspired outfits.

Melissa Gorga goes boho-chic in a fringe dress and booties

Melissa Gorga got all dressed up in a stylish outfit from her store and she made sure to promote it in her post.

The boutique owner always wears fashionable pieces from her Envy by MG boutique located in New Jersey and she did just that for her recent outing.

She fully committed to her boho-chic theme with a nude spaghetti strap dress with long fringes hanging from the front. The midi-length knitted dress also featured a sexy side slit that showed off her tanned legs.

Melissa added brown ankle-length booties and completed the ensemble with large gold hoops and gold bangles. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore her long brown hair in a high ponytail with face-framing pieces at the front.

“Boho chic,” Melissa wrote in the Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose with her castmate Margaret Josephs

Melissa shared a few photos of her boho-chic outfit on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star struck a pose on her couch for a photo op and she snapped another photo by the fireplace.

Melissa also took a picture with her castmate Margaret Josephs and two other women who were at the event.

Margaret seemed dressed for a garden party in a long white skirt, and a white sleeveless sweater. She paired that with gold wedge sandals and completed the ensemble with a floral hat.

The women were at a party at someone’s home but not much else was revealed in the post. However, if it was filmed for the show we’ll find out soon enough.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.