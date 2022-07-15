RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is a ‘boardwalk babe’ in plunging crop top and frilly shorts

Melissa Gorga wears a crop top and frilly shorts. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga always puts on a fashionable display, and she did just that while hanging out on the boardwalk.

Clad in a colorful hoodie set, which included ruffled shorts, Melissa showed off her legs as she posed for a few photos by the Jersey Shore.

Not surprisingly, the outfit was another pick from the newest collection in her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga. The 43-year-old takes every opportunity to promote her business and she often wears the stylish pieces available in the store and on the website.

Melissa made sure to tag her company in the post as she showed off her best angles in the stylish hoodie set.

Melissa shared a photo on Instagram from the boardwalk, clad in the sporty ensemble that featured the perfect summer colors.

She wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline underneath the pink and yellow Ombre set, which included a long sleeve hoodie. Melissa showed off her tanned legs in matching shorts with a drawstring waist and frills at the hem.

Melissa Gorga is a boardwalk babe in her stylish summer outfit

The stylish Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore her hair in a bun and added large hoop earrings to complete the ensemble. Melissa styled the sporty two-piece set with tan sandals, which added a classy look to the outfit.

In one of the two photos posted to social media, Melissa covered her head with the hoodie as she posed on the boardwalk with the sea as the perfect backdrop.

“Boardwalk Babe,” Melissa captioned the post.

Melissa Gorga gets complimented on her sporty outfit

After sharing the cute outfit on social media, it wasn’t long before people started to comment on the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a slew of compliments from her Instagram followers who loved the sporty outfit.

One person asked the mom of three to post the website to purchase the outfit, but Melissa had already tagged her store in the post.

“Jesus Louizaz! You are slaying it with the outfits! Love it so much! Please post a website to order from,” said the Instagram user.

“So cute,” wrote someone else.

One person wrote, “This outfit is sooo cute!” while several others shared how much they loved the colorful outfit as well.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Someone commented, “Want and need this outfit.”

Melissa is currently filming for Season 13 of RHONJ and we will likely see many of these stylish ensembles on the show when it finally returns to TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.