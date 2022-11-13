RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in strappy plunging jumpsuit causes envy

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a plunging black jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Melissa Gorga cut a fashionable figure when she stepped out for a day of fun in a chic jumpsuit, and she was no doubt the envy of everyone around.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off the all-black ensemble on social media and as usual, she tagged her boutique, Envy by MG for anyone wanting to snag her outfit.

Melissa wore a plunging jumpsuit that hugged her curves and gave a peek of skin thanks to the sheer panel across her midsection.

The outfit also had tiny straps tied around the neck and a cutout detail in the front. She continued the all-black theme by pairing the outfit with strappy black heels, and she even donned black nail polish on her toes.

The mom-of-three allowed the outfit to take center stage and only added a few pieces of jewelry, including large hoop earrings, a silver watch, and a bracelet.

She also kept her makeup simple with nude lips and a bronzy glow.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confidently posed in her black jumpsuit during the fun outing. She had one hand in her hair which was parted in the middle in soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Melissa had one leg pointed forward and gave a shy smile as she stood against a white brick wall with a large plant in the background.

The 43-year-old posted the picture of her outfit on her Instagram Story and wrote, “This jumpsuit 😍 @envybymg.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga gets stylish for restaurant opening

Melissa donned the fashionable outfit for the opening of a new restaurant, The Lola Hoboken, in New Jersey where she was scheduled to appear as a special guest.

The company used the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on their promo materials weeks before the big event that kicked off on Saturday night.

“This Saturday, the official GRAND OPENING, a new upscale bar/restaurant, with an ambiance & vibe like no where else,” they wrote on Instagram. “The Lola in Hoboken is opening its doors & Real Housewives of NJ star @melissagorga will be in attendance.”

The Bravo personality showed up and showed out, taking her husband Joe Gorga along for the day of fun, and based on the photos, the restaurant got a great turnout as well.

Pic credit: @lolahoboken/Instagram

Melissa’s friend and reported RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda also enjoyed the food, drinks, and music at the grand opening brunch party.

She posted about the yummy drinks on her Instagram Story and The Lola Hoboken re-shared the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.