RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in skimpy crop top enjoys night out with lookalike cousin

Melissa Gorga wore another stylish outfit over the weekend, this time while spending a night on the town.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opted for semi-casual— at least compared to her usual glam attire. She wore a stylish crop top and jeans which she paired with heels for the fun night out.

This is the second fashionable ensemble we’ve seen from Melissa in the last few days. She recently rocked a skintight midi dress while posing alongside her new Lamborghini.

Melissa showed off the sleek new SUV in a photo posted to social media and declared her love for Italian cars and men– an ode to her husband Joe Gorga’s Italian roots.

She struck a classy pose beside the Italian-made vehicle which was parked in her driveway.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old had plenty of places to go in her new ride as her busy weekend included a slew of festivities. She was in attendance at her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s bridal shower along with her RHONJ castmates.

The OG is set down the aisle in a matter of days and will tie the knot with Luis Ruelas. The Bravo cameras were rolling for the bridal shower and they will capture what is gearing up to be an extravagant wedding as well.

However, that wasn’t the only stop Melissa made over the weekend. She also had a fun night out with a few family members.

Melissa Gorga wears a crop top while out with her lookalike cousin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a few photos of her night out on her Instagram Story and she was fashionable in the outfit from her store Envy by MG.

She rocked a brightly colored crop top that showed off lots of skin and had a cutout feature in the front. Melissa paired the skimpy top with high waist jeans with cutouts and added a pair of clear heels.

In one photo, Melissa posed with her lookalike cousin dressed in a skintight dress with a high slit. The two women had their long brown hair parted down the middle in a similar style cascading down their shoulders.

After posting the picture, Melissa wrote, “It’s a cousin thang.”

Melissa Gorga enjoys cocktails with her family

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star held a cocktail in hand as she posed for the photo in her stylish outfit during her night on the town.

Melissa shared another photo on Instagram, this time with a third woman who seemed to be another family member.

The reality TV personality also tagged the location where they spent the night out, The Block NJ– a local New Jersey restaurant.

Melissa tagged her boutique in the photo as well for those interested in snagging her outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.