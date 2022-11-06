RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in plunging bodysuit enjoys casino night

Melissa Gorga enjoys a night out in a plunging bodysuit. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga had a fun night out this weekend, and her husband, Joe Gorga, was by her side as they tested their luck at the casino tables.

Melissa snapped photos from inside the Water Club at Borgata and showed off her outfit as she also got cutesy with Joe in the images posted on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a plunging black bodysuit with cutout detail in the front from her clothing store Envy by MG, which she tagged in the post.

She paired it with beige pants and chunky black heels and added a black crossbody bag with black and gold straps.

The 43-year-old accessorized with a few gold bracelets and had her hair parted in the middle with loose curls down her shoulders.

Melissa struck a fashionable pose inside the gaming lounge as she leaned against the roulette table for a photo.

Melissa Gorga in a black bodysuit says ‘bet on us’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also snapped a photo with Joe, who was clad in a black t-shirt styled with a plaid flannel shirt and a gold chain.

The couple had big smiles on their faces as Melissa placed one hand around Joe’s neck for the closeup.

Melissa added an interesting caption to the Instagram post and wrote, “Bet On Us♠️♦️ @joeygorga.”

The caption could have two meanings. On one hand, she was making referring to placing bets since they were at a casino.

However, Melissa could have also been teasing the upcoming season of the show, which will see her and Joe at odds with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

Teresa and the Gorgas are feuding, and viewers have already taken sides based on the little we’ve heard about what went down at the Season 12 finale taping.

Melissa Gorga gets support from RHONJ viewers

Whatever Melissa meant by her Instagram caption, she’s getting lots of support from The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers.

“We love you and support you! Love from France !!💖,” wrote one commenter.

“My favourite Italian Bravo couple 🇮🇹😍😍,” added someone else.

“I have a lot of respect for you guys…I always have…I have lost respect for Teresa in the last couple of years…Stay Strong,” noted one Instagram user.

However, there were some haters in the mix as well.

“I wouldn’t be betting on another season 🌚,” responded one critic.

“Shame on Joe for saying his comic gig will last longer than Teresa’s marriage. I heard his act was nothing but vile comments and swearing and people actually walked out. Not a good look,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Meh… no thanks. You’re vile and people are only interested when you talk about tre.. ps. Your husband BB.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.