The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has shown her hubby Joe Gorga some Valentine’s Day love, and she got all dressed up to do so.

Season 13 of RHONJ has finally hit Bravo airwaves, with the drama between Melissa, Joe, and Teresa Giudice reaching epic proportions.

No matter what goes down on or off camera, Joe and Melissa always have each other’s backs.

Today, in honor of the day of love, Melissa took to Instagram to express her love for her man and acknowledge how many Valentine’s Days the couple has spent together.

Melissa stunned in a black minidress with a plunging neckline and sheer fabric around her midsection. The dress had spaghetti straps and hit Melissa mid-thigh with open-toed stilettos to complete her look. Joe was dressed in black pants and a black sweater as they posed on a staircase for the special photos.

In the first photo, Melissa playfully leaned back against her husband. The second shot had them looking at the camera as Melissa had a big smile on her face, and Joe looked more serious.

“17 Valentines together♥️ @joeygorga Your passion is what makes you, YOU. In all aspects. Never Change. That’s the best part! I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovers out there.♥️♥️,” she captioned the IG post.

This isn’t the first time Melissa has used social media to give Joe a shout-out as they celebrate a special occasion.

RHONJ Melissa Gorga gushes over Joe Gorga

Last summer, Joe and Melissa celebrated 18 years of being a couple. The anniversary happened right after they skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

As the tension between Joe and his wife and sister reached an all-time high, Melissa made sure that people knew she and Joe are ride or die.

“18 YEARS. Ride or die for 18 years🫶🏼 13 of them on reality television. Proud of us @joeygorga We are fighting the good fight. Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️I Love you.” she wrote in the Instagram Post.

The day after, Melissa once again gave her guy a shout-out, but this time, it was for his birthday.

“Joe!! My Rock! Happy Birthday Love 💕 🎉 Had the best weekend celebrating with you. 🥂 @joeygorga,” she said.

Melissa Gorga owns Envy By Melissa Gorga

When Melissa isn’t mixing it up with the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies, she’s busy being an entrepreneur. One of her budding businesses is Envy By Melissa Gorga.

Melissa remains hands-on with the boutique business that shows off her love of fashion. According to the website, Melissa picks all the pieces for the store and online.

The boutique is located in Ridgewood, New Jersey. However, for those who like Melissa’s style but don’t live nearby, the website has an even wider selection.

Melissa never misses an opportunity to promote her own brand. The brunette beauty can often be found in pieces from her line. Along with the LBD, she rocked a white blazer from her store to do some RHONJ press last week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.