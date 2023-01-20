Although Melissa Gorga hasn’t posted a photo of herself in a few days, she made sure to put her “best foot forward” in her latest snap.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave her best poses in a stunning bodysuit that hugged her curves.

The hot pink outfit featured a velvet material with long sleeves and a high neckline.

Melissa paired the catsuit with nude strappy heels with a translucent design at the top.

She styled her long brown hair in neat waves flowing down her shoulders and she accessorized the showstopping ensemble with diamond shape gold hoops.

The Bravo personality kept her makeup glam but subtle with nude lips, bronzed cheeks, and dark eyeshadow.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked her best model poses while rocking her fashionable bodysuit on Instagram.

In the first image, Melissa stood tall with one foot in front of the other as the photographer snapped the photo.

The second image showed a much different pose — this time she was crouched low with one hand on her thigh as she stared intently into the camera.

For the final photo in the slide, Melissa was on her feet again and showed her outfit from the side, with her leg crossed at the ankles and one arm folded across her body.

“Always put your best foot forward. You never know where your next step might lead you,” Melissa captioned the Instagram post. She also thanked her glam team and the photographer, who all helped her to collaborate on the stunning images.

Melissa seemingly did the photo shoot to showcase the new pieces in her online boutique, and the pink bodysuit was certainly a big hit with her social media followers.

“Gorgeous! I love the velvet pink jumpsuit! 💕” wrote one commenter.



“I love this color on you. But combined with the fit 💖 slaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!” added someone else.

One person told the RHONJ star, “You look amazing!”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Reporting you for looking THIS good in a hot pink, tight, VELVET bodysuit.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga promotes Cavit Wines

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star uses her large social media following to promote her online boutique, but she promotes other brands as well.

Her most recent promotion was for Cavit Wines and Melissa partnered with the company for an epic giveaway. In a post on Instagram, she told her followers about the “Little Slice of Paradise 🍕 Challenge!!!”

“If you’ve got what it takes, share your most creative homemade pizza recipe and Cavit wine pairing,” continued Melissa.

Melissa exclaimed her excitement in the video as she sipped a glass of Cavit Wine and revealed that the winner would enjoy a month-long vacation at a fancy beach house this summer.

The entry rules are listed in Melissa’s Instagram bio, so you can check them out for a chance to win.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.