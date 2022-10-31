RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in crop top and tight leather pants strikes a pose

Melissa Gorga stuns in a leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Melissa Gorga had a fun night out with rumored newbie Rachel Fuda, and we’ll see more of their relationship in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In the meantime, the two friends are enjoying their time together, and Melissa rocked a stylish outfit as she channeled her inner bunny in black oversized bunny ears.

Melissa was stylishly dressed in skintight leather pants and a white crop top with a cutout feature while twinning with Rachel, who wore a white top paired with blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

Melissa styled her outfit with a black bomber jacket, booties, and a matching clutch.

The women smiled for the camera as they snapped a photo together during the night out, and Rachel–who donned a red devil headband– later shared the image on social media.

“Clever as the devil & twice as pretty😈🖤,” she captioned the Instagram post.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga is stylish in a leather outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star usually goes all out for Halloween, so her leather outfit with matching bunny ears was more subdued.

However, it was a nice touch to Melissa’s black and white ensemble as she enjoyed the night out at Beauty and Essex Restaurant in New York.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to see what Melissa will pull out this year for Halloween, and it seems something big is in the works.

The mom-of-three is now back in New Jersey, and she teased a photo on her Instagram Story as she got her hair prepped and ready.

She posted a popular NJ business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar, alongside the caption, “Little morning blowout for Halloween.” She also added a pumpkin emoji hinting that she’s getting her hair done for the big celebration.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga shares throwbacks of her best Halloween costumes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has not yet debuted her latest Halloween costume, but she’s had some great ones over the years.

Melissa recently shared a throwback post with various outfits, some from many years ago when her kids were much younger.

One year she dressed as the Queen of Hearts while her daughter Antonia wore a similar outfit and her boys opted to be a knight and a lion.

Melissa also donned a skimpy red outfit one Halloween as she channeled her inner devil in a plunging mini dress complete with devil ears. Her husband, Joe Gorga, also joined the fun in a long red robe, devil horns, and a pitchfork.

The RHONJ couple has also dressed up as a mermaid and merman and as Barbie and Ken.

Swipe through the photos and tell us which of Melissa Gorga’s Halloween costumes take the top spot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.