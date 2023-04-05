RHONJ: Melissa Gorga has the ‘chicest squad’ as they rock leather in NYC

Melissa Gorga has a new squad, so her BFFs Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs better watch out!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with a group of women during her trip to New York, and one of her friends posted a photo on social media and dubbed them “the chicest squad.”

The snap showed Melissa clad in black leather pants and a stylish black top while her long hair flowed down her shoulders.

There were three other women in the photo as well, and one of the women mirrored the Envy by MG founder in black leather.

It was an eventful trip for Melissa, who later shared a snapshot with a larger group as they dined at The Nines — a hotspot in NYC.

Melissa sat around a table with her “girl gang” as they paused from sipping their cocktails to pose for the stylish snap.

Melissa Gorga and her friends in NYC. Pic credit: @melissagorga/@aliceandolivia/Instagram

Melissa Gorga got quite the surprise on RHONJ

Melissa certainly needed a getaway from the neverending drama on the show and in her real life. Viewers are officially exhausted from it all, but there’s plenty more to come in Season 13.

In the latest episode, Melissa was thrown a curveball after finding out that two of her castmates were chosen as bridesmaids in Teresa’s wedding.

Keep in mind that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga had an explosive altercation with Teresa at the Season 12 reunion because Melissa was excluded from her bridal party. Meanwhile, Luis Ruelas’s sisters were chosen as bridesmaids.

After arguing about the issue for quite some time, Teresa finally asked her sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid, but Melissa declined the request.

In last night’s episode, the 44-year-old was visibly shocked when she found out that some of her castmates made the cut.

During a luncheon, thrown by Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, the two hosts revealed that they were asked by the OG to be her bridesmaids.

Melissa’s shock will soon wear off, as she will have much bigger issues to contend with when the infidelity rumor makes its way back to her. That will set the stage for Joe and Melissa’s last-minute decision to skip Teresa’s wedding.

Melissa Gorga sets her hair goals with Function of Beauty

The stylish reality TV star always looks glamorous and she’s set some hair goals with her haircare products from Function of Beauty.

Melissa used the products during quarantine and told her 2.7 million Instagram followers to try the brand.

“💜@functionofbeauty lets you customize everything about your shampoo & conditioner (even the scent!)” wrote Melissa. “Some of my hair goals are to shine, fix split ends, and hydrate – what would yours be? Use my code MEL20 for 20% off your first order today! #ad.”

Function of Beauty is a vegan and cruelty-free, skin and body care brand that’s available in 45 countries. The company was born out of the belief that there isn’t a one size fits all solution for everyone’s hair and skin.

Instead, the brand puts the shoppers in charge by allowing each person to tailor the products based on their differing needs and goals. The items are made in the U.S. and use ingredients that are tested by dermatologists and stylists.

The Function of Beauty haircare products include custom shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and serums. The line also has body wash and body lotion along with serums, moisturizers, and cleansers in the skincare collection.

Prices of the products range from $19.99 to $44.99.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.