Melissa Gorga has been getting a lot of heat amid her feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, but she has a message for the haters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is enjoying a Caribbean vacation with friends, and she’s been sharing updates from her trip.

However, while her bikini-clad photos may have caught the attention of her followers, it was her caption that caught our attention.

“Kill them with kindness ♥️,” she wrote while adding “rhonj” as her only hashtag–hinting that her caption was about the drama surrounding the show.

By the way, it didn’t take long for people to assume that she was throwing shade at Teresa, and the Tre huggers quickly took to the comments to defend the OG.

One person wrote, “Girl you still throwing subliminals to Teresa in your captions? 😂😂😂”

“Your little backhanded, passive comments show your insecurities and your triggers 😬…” added someone else.

“Throwing subliminal shade at Teresa when Teresa has proven to be more successful then her!” noted one critic.

Another commenter wrote, “You’ll never be Teresa!!!”

RHONJ Season 13 is bringing the drama

We’re only two episodes into Season 13, but tensions are already high with Joe and Melissa Gorga vs. Teresa and Luis Ruelas.

Most recently, leaked text messages between Melissa and Teresa hit the blogs– seemingly trying to dispute Melissa’s claims in the first episode that the OG did not respond when she reached out after they filmed the Season 12 reunion.

However, Melissa reasoned that the leaked text proved her point since Teresa didn’t try to contact her until after the reunion aired, and she got backlash from viewers over her behavior.

The two sides continue to sling accusations at each other as viewers chime in, with some defending Joe and Melissa while others have sided with Teresa.

Meanwhile, Melissa has been trying to distance herself from the toxicity and recently admitted that the door is shut for a possible reconciliation with Teresa.

Melissa Gorga rocks a tropical bikini on a Caribbean vacation

The mom of three needed to get away from all the drama in New Jersey, so she jetted off to the Bahamas, and by all accounts, she’s having a great time.

Melissa posted a few snaps from a day out, clad in a floral bikini with tie strings at the side. The reality TV star proved that her hard work in the gym is paying off as she struck a stylish pose while chilling on a boat in dark sunglasses.

The next image showed Melissa in a white coverup and a red cap, and in the third photo, the 43-year-old had her hair blowing in the wind with a group of palm trees behind her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.