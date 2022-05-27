RHONJ: Melissa Gorga goes pantless in a neon leotard for 80s vibes

Melissa Gorga wears 80s themed outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga threw the first group event for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and she was certainly dressed for the occasion. The fashion lover was clad in a sexy neon leotard for the 80s-themed bash which took place at a roller rink.

Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga were totally in sync and on theme with their outfits and so were their Jersey castmates who came out in their best 80s attire.

Photos have emerged from what seemed to be a successful first event for the season, but Melissa shared her photo on social media and gave a better view of the brightly colored leotard she donned for the occasion.

Melissa Gorga goes pantless in a neon leotard for an 80s party

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked like a doll in her colorful 80s attire for the group event and Joe Gorga was the perfect Ken to her Barbie.

Melissa shared some photos from the skating party where she rocked a pink and yellow neon outfit.

The reality TV personality flaunted her body in a high-cut pink leotard reminiscent of the era and in true Melissa fashion, she added a yellow Gucci sweater and pink Gucci socks to the ensemble.

She completed the look with an armful of colorful bracelets, large hoop earrings, iridescent sunglasses, and of course pink and white roller skates.

In one of the photos posted to Melissa’s Instagram, she also had a pink purse and a white studded biker jacket.

Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga dressed the part as well in a brightly colored tracksuit. Joe completed the outfit with a blue fanny pack and lots of gold chains around his neck.

The party seemed like a lot of fun and most of the Jersey cast was in attendance.

RHONJ cast films first group event for Season 13

Photos have emerged of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast at their first group event for Season 13 and there were some surprising faces at the 80s-themed party.

Rumors were spreading like wildfire that new castmate Traci Johnson was fired but based on the images those claims are false. It’s not clear where the rumor of Traci’s firing originated from, but it intensified when she was cut out of the three-part, Season 12 reunion.

She remained quiet while people continued to speculate but now Traci does not have to say a word because the photos speak for themselves.

Traci and her husband Tiki Barker were very much in the mix at the group event organized by Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas appeared to be having fun on the skating rink while Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin were all there in their 80s attire as well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.