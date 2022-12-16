Melissa Gorga walks the red carpet in a cutout dress. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga pulled out all the stops to show her love for the beloved singer, Whitney Houston during the, I Wanna Dance with Somebody movie premiere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star walked the red carpet in her shimmery cutout dress with her husband Joe by her side while in Manhatten, New York.

She also ran into Meredith Marks and Guerdy Abraira who were also stylishly dressed for the night out.

As for Melissa, she opted for a body-hugging dress that showed off her curves as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.

The champagne-colored dress was covered in sparkle and featured a high neck and long sleeves with deep side cutouts. The outfit also had ruched details along the front.

The mom-of-three paired the outfit with strappy, bronze-colored heels and she kept her makeup simple and glam.

Melissa sported dark brown eyeliner, bold brows, and nude lips–her signature style. Meanwhile, her long brown hair was parted in the center and styled in soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose with Bravo Housewives

Melissa met up with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks on the red carpet clad in a tight jumpsuit paired with a fashionable sequined Jacket.

Miami Housewife, Guerdy Abraira opted for a dramatic black and white dress with puffy sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, paired with extra-tall black boots.

The trio posted on the red carpet together and Melissa also shared a sweet moment with her husband Joe.

The Jersey girl leaned in close to Joe and smiled for the camera as their faces touched.

Melissa had a stylish solo moment standing in from of the poster for I Wanna Dance with Somebody as she posed elegantly with both hands at her side and one leg crossed in front of the other.

The 43-year-old posted the photos on Instagram along with the caption, “To watch the life of this icon is a dream♥️ I love you, Whitne👏🏼 @wannadancemovie @nicolaparish @sonypictures #wannadancemovie #iwannadancemovie.”

RHONJ Melissa Gorga promotes her podcast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been busy promoting her podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display and so far it’s been doing well.

Melissa recently celebrated the 50th episode of her podcast which is available on Apple Podcast, Podcast One, and, Live One.

The Bravo personality shared the happy moment in an Instagram post and raved about the milestone.

“Wow! My 50th episode of #OnDisplay Thank you to all my #Melisteners 😘” she wrote, while plugging the latest episode. “Let’s talk about Standards for a minute!! Shall we! It’s not fair when people hold expectations over you higher than they hold them over other people. No more passes! #rhonj #OnDisplay.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.