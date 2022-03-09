RHONJ: Melissa Gorga claps back at critics who claim she doesn’t have a storyline

Melissa Gorga claps back at critics. Pic credit: Bravo/Charles Sykes

Melissa Gorga is sick and tired of the constant claims that she doesn’t have a storyline and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just clapped back at her critics. Melissa has been on the show for 10 seasons but she’s constantly touted as boring by viewers.

The long-time cast member has her own ideas about why people think she’s boring and doesn’t have a storyline, but she doesn’t agree with the criticisms. Melissa recently opened up about the comments being made about her and she had a response for the haters.

Melissa Gorga claps back at criticism that she’s boring and doesn’t have a storyline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has heard all the comments about her never having a storyline. It’s been an ongoing criticism for several seasons now and Melissa just can’t seem to live that down.

However, during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she tackled the subject head-on. Melissa shared her opinion about why she’s constantly being labeled as boring and why critics continue to say that she doesn’t have a storyline.

“Even Andy Cohen always says it, he’s like ‘where did this whole storyline thing come from?’ I’m like, the fans made it up,” responded Melissa. “The fans think unless your husband’s cheating on you or you’re Erika Jayne ( from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) or you’re going to jail or [you] robbed a bank then you shouldn’t be on the housewives.”

“So they just want all villains,” continued Melissa. “They don’t want any normal people to have a normal life and show their family.”

“It’s Housewives, it’s not like Mob Wives,” added Melissa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa Gorga laughs off comments about not having a storyline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the criticism regarding her storyline — or lack thereof — on the show.

Critics have commented that Melissa uses her castmates as her storyline each season, but she doesn’t agree with that.

Even her nemesis Jennifer Aydin threw shade at Melissa last season and claimed her husband Joe Gorga was more entertaining and that she was only on the show because of Teresa Giudice.

The Bravo star has gotten so used to hearing it that she now laughs at the recurring criticism.

“I just laugh because when they say that to me I’m like wait it [Season 12] opens up with everyone talking about us,” said Melissa. “It opens up with Teresa and the girls talking about us. So what does that mean, am I your storyline now?”

“It’s become [a] habit for people to say that, so we’re fine with it,” she added. “When I do have a storyline that they want that means I’m losing, so I’m good.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.