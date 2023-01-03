RHONJ: Melissa Gorga causes envy in plunging cutout jumpsuit

Melissa Gorga wears a plunging jumpsuit on vacation. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga brought her Jersey style to Aruba after she jetted off to the Caribbean island for a family vacation.

She’s been showcasing one stylish outfit after another on social media as she clearly packed her bags for any and every occasion.

Melissa’s latest ensemble was an all-white jumpsuit from her boutique that she wore for a night out and posted on her Instagram Story.

The sleeveless outfit looked like a two-piece based on the style and featured a plunging neckline with tie detail in the front and a cutout midsection showcasing Melissa’s toned abs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked young, fresh, and well-rested in the casual fit as she posed outside a restaurant surrounded by lush greenery.

She paired the outfit with nude sandals and a matching nude handbag and accessorized with a pair of diamond studs.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a cutout jumpsuit

Melissa gave a sly smile in the photo as she posed with both arms by her side.

She sported glowy skin and kept her makeup simple with nude lips and wispy lashes, while her brown hair was pulled back in a neat bun.

The Bravo star and her family rang in the new year in Aruba, and she’s been keeping her 2.7 million followers updated with lots of photos.

In her latest Story snap, Melissa noted that her chic white outfit was from her store, Envy by MG.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Prior to that, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a slew of photos from New Year’s Eve. She wore a beige cutout dress and enjoyed a party on the beach with her family and friends.

One photo showed Melissa with two champagne bottles in hand, and another picture showed the 43-year-old sharing a sweet moment with her husband, Joe Gorga, who wrapped his arm around her for the photo.

The entire Gorga tribe, including the couple’s three kids, also snapped a cute family photo clad in their beige, white and black outfits.

“I’m Ready 2023 🍾✨,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga promotes Roadway Moving

Melissa is ready for the new year; however, last year was a good one for the reality TV star as well, as she kicked off her “new beginnings” quite early.

Back in November, the family moved into their new Jersey home, and Melissa has photos of the large mansion on her page.

While moving can be stressful for most, Melissa’s decision to use Roadway Moving made things a lot easier.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted photos of their moving boxes with the company’s logo emblazed on the front as she endorsed the company in her post.

“New beginnings! It’s all happening. It’s finally moving day. 🙌🏼 You know I’m a pro at moving and I never move without @roadwaymoving 📦 literally the same guys are moving me that moved me into my rental!” said Melissa.

“I love how long they’ve all been working there and how amazing all their employees are!!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.