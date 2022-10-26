RHONJ: Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider stun in leg-baring dresses for recent night out

Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider show legs in glam outfits. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga showed up to support cancer research at the recent 2022 Angel Ball, but she wasn’t the only Real Housewives of New Jersey star in attendance.

Jackie Goldschneider was also at the event clad in a shimmery dress that showed off her legs, much like Melissa, who opted for a long gown with a thigh-high slit.

Melissa wore a champagne-colored suede dress with a slanted neckline and a knotted detail in the middle and added gold heels with embellished straps. She also sported delicate gold jewelry and wore her shoulder-length hair in a sleek middle part.

Jackie and Melissa had a great night with their BFF, Margaret Josephs, who also slayed at the event in a body-hugging outfit that showed off her curves.

Melissa posted a group photo on social media as they walked the red carpet at the event, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, and she got lots of comments on her post.

“I was honored to attend @GabriellesAngels #AngelBall and support for cancer research💕 What a gorgeous event! Love my girls too💕💕 #rhonj,” the mom-of-three captioned her photo.

Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs stun in sequin dresses

Melissa wasn’t the only one who stood out in the stylish photo, Jackie and Margaret also turned heads in their outfits.

Jackie wore a black sequin dress with a high neck and a slanted hemline paired with gold mules. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her hair in soft waves as she smized for the group photo.

Meanwhile, Margaret exuded Hollywood glamor in her silver and white outfit that featured a sequined bodice with an asymmetrical neckline. She wore her platinum bob in a sleek side part and added large silver earrings to complete the ensemble.

Viewers rave over the RHONJ stars’ outfits

After Melissa shared the photo on Instagram, Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers flooded the comment section with comments.

“You all look beautiful, and what an absolutely amazing event!!!” said one person.

“Wow all of you look so beautiful!!!🔥🔥,” noted someone else.

While many people loved all the outfits that the women wore, some Instagram users had their favorites from the bunch.

“Wow wow wow. Marge looks absolutely dynamite as always! you all look beautiful!” wrote one commenter.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user went crazy over Melissa and said, “Melissa…Lord have mercy, girl you are stunning 💎.”

“Jackie looks amazing I love her,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.