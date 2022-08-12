RHONJ: Melissa and Joe Gorga wish happiness for Teresa Giudice says it was ‘so hard’ to skip her wedding

Melissa and Joe Gorga speak out after missing Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Joe and Melissa Gorga caused a stir over the weekend after missing Teresa Giudice’s wedding, but now the couple is speaking out.

Joe joined his wife on her podcast and he admitted it was “so hard” skipping his sister’s lavish nuptials. Despite being devastated by the decision, the couple felt they made the right choice after being betrayed by the OG.

The claims are that Teresa was involved in a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe, and she confronted her sister-in-law while filming the final cast event for Season 13.

Things took a messy turn after that, and the Gorgas have reportedly not spoken to Teresa since then.

During the podcast, Melissa admitted that something dramatic happened that led to her and Joe’s decision to distance themselves from Teresa.

However, she couldn’t share details on what exactly occurred but noted that the information in the press regarding why they missed the wedding is not the full story.

Joe Gorga says it was ‘devastating’ to miss Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Joe Gorga opened up on the latest episode of Melissa Gorga On Display and shared his feelings about missing his sister’s wedding.

“To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad,” Joe confessed. “But listen: let’s go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted.”

Joe also spoke on Teresa’s decision to exclude Melissa from the bridal party and added, “She didn’t want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn’t want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me.”

Melissa also talked about the recent fallout with Teresa and admitted, “There was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

“I’m not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could’ve been a little scary,” she added.

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga wish happiness for Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple noted in the podcast that they wish only happiness for Teresa Giudice and her new husband, Luis Louie Ruelas, despite their absence from the wedding.

“She looked amazing, the girls looked amazing, the place looked amazing, and she’s been through a lot, and I just want her happy,” said Joe.

Melissa also affirmed, “We both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy, and that this is Teresa’s happily ever after.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.