RHONJ: Margaret Josephs thinks Teresa Giudice’s body-shaming comment says a lot about ‘her character’

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers felt that Teresa Giudice crossed a line in the latest episode and Margaret Josephs agrees.

Margaret is the best person to speak about the situation since she was the one body-shamed by the OG during an intense altercation.

However, the 54-year-old has made it clear that her costar’s nasty comment about her body is indicative of her character.

Teresa’s rude remarks about Margaret played out in the last episode during a charity softball game organized by Dolores Catania to raise money for Maimonides Hospital. However, things took an unfortunate turn.

Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice’s body-shaming is indicative of ‘her character’

Teresa got offended in the latest episode when she brought leggings from her activewear line for the women to wear during the softball game, and Margaret declined to do so. The OG made it known that she has always supported her costars and felt Margaret wasn’t returning the favor by opting to not wear her brand.

When Margaret took her turn on the field, Teresa made a nasty comment about her body which has garnered backlash from viewers who called her a bully. However, Magaret has since just clapped back at her castmate.

“I was there for that charity event, I wasn’t gonna let anything she said at that second take away from what I was there for,” explained Margaret during the Real Housewives of New Jersy After Show.

She continued, “It’s indicative of her character to attempt to make a charity event – insert herself into it – to say something rude at the charity event. It shows her level of maturity, trying to fat shame me.”

Jackie Goldschneider explains why she took Teresa Giudice’s fat-shaming comment personally

Jackie Goldschneider also shared her two cents on Teresa Giudice’s fat-shaming comment and explained why it hit close to home for her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been battling an eating disorder for almost two decades and is still on her journey to recovery.

“I thought it was awful ’cause I’m so sensitive to it now,” explained Jackie.

“I just don’t like hearing a woman’s body be criticized cause it makes it harder for me to be okay with gaining weight,” the mom-of-four admitted.”So part of that was personal, I didn’t like it at all.”

However, outside of her own insecurities about gaining weight, Jackie noted that Teresa was in no position to body-shame anyone.

“Who the f**k are you to be body-shaming Margaret?” retorted Jackie. “Margaret’s one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, who are you?”

“None of us should ever be saying something critical cause… no one’s perfect.”

