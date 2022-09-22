RHONJ: Margaret Josephs stuns in plunging floral dress

Margaret Josephs stuns in a floral dress. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs is just as stylish as her The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and she proved that during a lavish baby shower thrown for her friend Brian Kelly.

She went all out for the happy occasion in a plunging floral dress and high heels and posted photos from the event, seemingly held at her home.

Margaret wasn’t the only Bravo star in attendance to celebrate the pending arrival of Baby Kelly; her castmate Dolores Catania also showed up to the party clad in a stunning dress.

Another unexpected face in the mix was The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, who was just as fashionable for the occasion in a colorful pants suit.

The trio posed for photos together during the celebration and Margaret highlighted the stunning decor and the other party guests in attendance.

It won’t be long before Margaret is back in full swing with the Jersey drama as the show’s 13th season approaches, but for now, she’s enjoying her time with family and friends.

Margaret Josephs shows legs in a floral dress and high heels

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got all dressed up for the baby shower in a layered floral dress with a plunging neckline. She styled the gold and pink outfit with gold heels, large gold hoops, and a gold necklace.

Margaret had her blonde hair in a high bun and kept her glam makeup in gold tones with a smokey eye.

The 55-year-old posed with Dolores who was also clad in a floral ensemble with pink and mustard colors. The short wrap dress had billowy sleeves and Dolores paired the outfit with brown platforms. She had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail and added dangly gold earrings to complete the ensemble.

Dorinda was also in the photo, dressed in a pair of black sequin mules and a two-piece pantsuit with a blue and green print.

“Who’s your baby Daddy?” Margaret captioned the Instagram post. “Luckiest baby in the world arriving soon @briankelly 🍼🌎✈️ welcome to your world Baby Kelly we are ready to shower you with fabulousity 💙…”

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs looks chic in a leather skirt

If you need more proof that Margaret is a bonafide fashionista, we recently saw her in another outfit that caught our attention. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a brown leather skirt with a tie-waist, paired with strappy nude YSL heels for an event at Bloomingdales.

She paired the skirt with a crisp white shirt, left unbuttoned at the top and she added a layered necklace. Margaret had her hair in a high bun with face-framing bangs and she had one hand on her hip as she happily posed for the photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.