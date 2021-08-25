RHONJ: Margaret Josephs says drama with Jennifer Aydin will continue in Season 12

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs teases Season 12 drama with Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs promises more drama between her and Jennifer Aydin in the coming season. The two women left the reunion on bad terms after feuding during Season 11 and the tension between them will continue when the show returns.

From what Margaret just revealed during a recent interview there doesn’t seem to be any hope for a friendship between her and Jennifer any time soon.

Margaret Josephs talks ongoing feud with Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on Bravo’s Chat Room — hosted by Potomac Housewife Gizelle Bryant and Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams.

And Margaret spilled the beans about what viewers can expect when the show returns.

Porsha wanted to know if Margaret’s feud with Jennifer at the Season 11 reunion will spill into Season 12 and she admitted that it will.

“Absolutely, I mean after a reunion like that, how could it not spill into this season, I mean, that I’m filming now,” responded Margaret.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also referred back to a nasty face-off between her and Jennifer at the reunion after she was accused of sleeping her way to the top and fired back at her costar. During her Bravo Chat Room interview, Margaret threw even more shade at her castmate.

“And my whole comment with sleeping her way to the top — she said I slept my way to the top — I said but if I were you, I would have at least slept my way to Park Avenue, not Paramus,” added Margaret. “I mean Paramus isn’t the top, it’s next to the mall.”

Maragaret Josephs spills the tea on Season 12

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to spill more details about Season 12 and it seems Dolores Catania will hash it out with one of her castmates as well.

“Jersey girls when they talk, they talk with their hands, there’s a lot of finger-pointing,” explained Margaret. “Some finger-pointing in Dolores’s face from some people which she does not take well to, we’ll leave it at that. So, of course, we had to get in the middle, hold some ladies back, so you’ll get to see that.”

“Jersey girls they get their feathers in a ruffle very quickly if someone points in their face so we have to always make sure it doesn’t go too far,” Margaret added.

She also admitted to a “scuffle” between some of her castmates and admitted that viewers will be surprised at who is involved.

“You’ll be surprised who it’s towards– a person you normally don’t see get in a scuffle,” revealed Margaret.

Check out a snippet of Margaret’s appearance on Bravo’s Chat Room below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.