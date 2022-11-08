RHONJ: Margaret Josephs in leather pants and Gucci belt strikes a stylish pose

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs launches her brand of mocktails. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs looked stunning as she stopped the studio for an episode of Celebrity Lemonade Stand.

She stood in front of the Cheddar News poster and struck a pose, showing off her stylish outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore black leather pants with a grey, yellow, and black oversized button-down shirt.

She tucked the shirt in her pants, showing off her Gucci belt.

She completed her look with black leather pumps.

Margaret wore her platinum blonde hair in a high bun which gave her a younger look, beautifully highlighting her cheekbones and smokey eye.

Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs revealed her first job

Host Shannon Lanier asked Margaret about her first job. The author of Caviar Dreams on a Tuna Fish Budget revealed that she started working very young.

Margaret said that as a little girl, she would go and clean houses with her grandmother. She said that even though she doesn’t like to clean, she learned a very valuable lesson.

The reality TV star realized at a young age that hard work pays off. She said she had great role models in her parents and grandparents, that were immigrants to the United States.

She affirmed, “It gave me an unbelievable work ethic.”

The Bravo personality shared that she also realized that where you are from doesn’t determine where you are going in life.

Margaret Josephs explained the creation of her first brand

Margaret also explained that she was a dress designer and that when she gave birth to her son, she realized there weren’t many storage solutions for toys.

Furthermore, she said she wanted something stylish to put away her son’s toys. She said, “I literally started decoupaging buckets at my kitchen table.”

She explained that she started selling to local stores and then did her first show. When Margaret sold 100 thousand dollars, she realized the potential of her business, and she said she figured it out along the way.

Margaret Josephs launches Soiree

Margaret also shared that because she doesn’t drink, she always thought about making mocktails.

Her business partner knows a lot about cocktails, so they teamed up to make “sophisticated” drinks that didn’t contain any alcohol.

She said they worked on it with a flavor house for a year. Margaret said the drink is all natural and low in sugar. And that’s how they came up with their brand, Soiree.

Margaret also revealed that she took all the risk on this brand. She believed in the product so much that she funded it herself.

She said, “I can’t speak on something if I don’t believe in something.”

Margaret recently revealed that she has been mourning the loss of her ex-husband.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.