RHONJ: Margaret Josephs has a ‘shopping emergency’ in tight leather pants

Margaret Josephs had a major shopping emergency, so the reality TV personality got dressed up in her chic rocker outfit and ran to her favorite store for some retail therapy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the post on social media as she got ready to check out all the new pieces in a neighboring store.

Margaret looked like a rockstar clad in skintight leather pants paired with a black peplum jacket with a white camisole underneath.

She rocked a large black tote and added a pop of color to the outfit with green suede pumps with a large emerald on top.

The 55-year-old accessorized the outfit with large Gucci sunglasses, oversized hoops, and a chunky gold necklace, and she struck a sleek pose before entering Gito Stores located in Englewood, New Jersey.



She tagged the business in her post but didn’t indicate if the outfit she had on at the time was also courtesy of the store.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs has a shopping emergency

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned one fashionable outfit after another at BravoCon so it is not surprising that she had a major shopping emergency and needed to refill her closet.

She shared the photo on Instagram after snapping a quick photo while heading into the store to do some damage.

“Another day, another shopping emergency 👧🏼😜🛍🖤 @gitostores,” she captioned the post.

The new season of RHONJ is fast approaching which will mean lots of interviews and promotional events for the Bravo star.

Margaret Josephs stuns in a plunging green gown

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been slaying for the past few days and she’s not done yet. Margaret’s latest photo was even more glamorous than her last as she got dressed up for a special wedding.

She wore a plunging green silk dress with ruched details in the front and a thigh-high slit and had her platinum blonde hair in a chic updo. Margaret opted for dark eye makeup and nude lips and added a pair of dangling earrings to complete the outfit.

The Bravo personality posed for a photo with other wedding guests and she struck an elegant pose with her husband Joe Benigno, who looked handsome in his black suit and bow tie.

“Magical evening celebrating my nearest and dearests sons wedding @jwginsberg15. No words to describe the history and love in the room. This is what life is all about 💍🎉💃❤️💋,” Margaret captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.