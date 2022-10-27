RHONJ: Margaret Josephs goes glam in fur jacket and dress with thigh-high slit

Margaret Josephs exudes Hollywood glam in a fur jacket. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Margaret Josephs exuded Hollywood glamour during a recent night out, and it was all for a great cause. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star picked out a stunning silver dress complete with a fur jacket that, at first glance, appeared to be a part of the outfit.

However, in other photos taken at the event, the fur was nowhere in sight, and we got a better look at the full style of the dress.

The floor-length, one-shoulder gown featured an asymmetrical neckline with silver sequins covering the top half and flowing down one side for a two-tone effect with beige on the other side.

Margaret also showed off a bit of skin thanks to the small cutout detail at the waist and the thigh-high slit.

She styled the outfit with silver platform pumps and a sequined silver bag with silver accessories. She also had her sleek platinum bob styled in a side part with bangs.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story, the 55-year-old added a brown and pink fur jacket to the ensemble. She also tagged Gucci, which seemed to be the shoe designer, Halston for the dress, and Cult Gaia for the rhinestone bag.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs goes glam at Angel Ball

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star met up with her friends Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider, who were also at the Angel Ball to help support and fund blood cancer research.

Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs

Melissa opted for a champagne-colored dress with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical neckline similar to Margaret, while Jackie donned a sequined black dress that featured a slanted hemline and showed off her leg.

Margaret snapped photos with her besties at the event and shared those images on her Instagram page.

“@gabriellesangels foundation is so close to my heart ♥️ after losing so many loved ones. Such a beautiful evening ✨ #angelball,” she captioned the post.

Margaret Josephs goes casual at a pumpkin patch

After her glamorous night out for charity, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stripped down to more casual attire as she spent the day at a pumpkin patch.

This time she was clad in blue jeans and a white t-shirt paired with a fitted black jacket and black boots. Margaret completed the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat and snapped photos from the fun day out with her husband, Joe Benigno, and her BFF, Lexi Barbuto.

The trio donned their best casual attire to celebrate Lexi’s son Nino on his birthday.

“Photo dump from Nino Fest! 🐎🎃🎉🍁🍩 Had the best time time celebrating my little Nins!! Love you so much,” Margaret captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.