RHONJ: Margaret Josephs admits ‘things are a lot better’ between her and Teresa Giudice

Margaret Josephs gives an update on her friendship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/@therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

After their tense faceoff at the reunion, Margaret Josephs has confirmed that things have improved between her and Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars fell out last season after Teresa introduced her fiance Luis Ruelas to the group. Once the relationship became public, a slew of rumors emerged in the media about Luis, and the RHONJ cast wanted answers.

However, Teresa refused to acknowledge or respond to any questions about her fiance and urged the cast to refrain from bringing up the topic.

Most of them respected her wishes except for Margaret, who urged Luis to explain his side of the story and put the rumors to rest. That only angered Teresa, and throughout the season, things got worse between them.

During one explosive episode, things came to a head, and Teresa swiped a table full of drinks and food at Margaret.

The once very close friends didn’t make much leeway at the Season 12 reunion, but now, things have gotten better.

Margaret Josephs says ‘things are a lot better’ with Teresa Giudice

The cast is currently filming Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and you can expect to see a different dynamic between Teresa and Margaret when the show returns.

Hopefully, the two women filmed the moment that led to their reconciliation since their feud play out last season. Either way, Margaret admitted that things have changed between them during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live.

“Teresa and I, last year we had a very tumultuous relationship. We were very close prior to that so I think we worked through some things, her and I,” shared Margaret. “Her and I started taking baby steps.”

“I only wanted good things for her even though I think she didn’t realize that at first, so things are a lot better,” admitted Margaret who noted that she’s since been invited to Teresa and Luis’s upcoming wedding along with her husband Joe Benigno and even her mom, Marge Senior.

Margaret Josephs admires Teresa Giudice’s work ethic

During her interview, Margaret also shared something that she admires about Teresa and revealed that her work ethic is unmatched.

“She works harder than anyone I know–and I’m not just saying this –she will show up, deliver, she’s beautiful with the fans, and she doesn’t complain,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersy star.

Margaret noted that Teresa treats the crew very well and “never lets anybody feel less than, that she works with, and I have to give her a lot of props for that.”

“She never complains about working hard. She’ll get up at the crack of dawn…works 24 hours a day so that’s very impressive,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.