RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin wears tight leather pants for date night with husband Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is out on the town with her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Jennifer Aydin seems to be having more fun these days after she had a hard time on the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She recently enjoyed a fun night out with her husband, Bill Aydin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore some tight leather pants accessorized with a black statement belt and some pumps.

She had on a black sweater and her wavy hair floated on her shoulders.

She was all smiles, as Bill and she posed for a picture with another couple they were out with.

Jennifer shared the photo in her Instagram Stories, writing “Mirror selfie fun!”

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer also shared some other pictures. In one of them, the two couples are standing in front of a beautiful wooden bookshelf with some old books and antique art.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

The reality star also recently went on a double date with her husband and her co-star Dolores Catania and her boyfriend Paul Connell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dolores and Jennifer were feuding last year, as Jennifer felt Dolores judged her for crying about her husband’s affair. She also felt like Dolores didn’t have her back.

The pair seems to have made peace and is enjoying their friendship. After all, they are both close friends of Teresa Giudice and are bound to run into the same circles.

Jennifer Aydin recently threw a viewing party for Teresa Giudice on DWTS

Teresa joined the new season of Dancing with the Stars. The show premiered on Monday, September 19 and Jennifer threw a viewing party to celebrate and support her friend.

She was joined by other girlfriends and her new co-star Danielle Cabral. They rooted for Teresa and took to social media to urge fans to vote for the Turning Tables author.

Teresa danced the Tango to We Found Love by Rihanna. During her choreography, Teresa recreated one of her iconic moments on RHONJ and flipped a table. She later told People that she did it because she believed her fans would enjoy the moment.

Teresa also pointed out that this time, she did it with a smile on her face. Although she seemed very nervous during her performance, she got a passing grade from the judges and will be there next week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.