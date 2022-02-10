RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin talks aftermath of husband’s affair, says she ‘found evidence’ and confronted him

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin revealed the status of her marriage to Bill after his past affair has come to light. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin isn’t hiding anything when it comes to her past experience with her husband Bill’s affair with a pharmaceutical representative.

After the affair was brought to light by her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs, Jennifer seemingly had no choice but to discuss. However, she’s seemingly healed so much from the incident that she claims the incident doesn’t impact her marriage at all and she’s happy with the life she’s chosen for herself and her children.

According to Jennifer, once she discovered Bill’s affair, she confronted him with the evidence she found, and although it was a tough situation to navigate she believes their family is better off for the way they handled it.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin discusses aftermath of Bill’s affair

While speaking with S’More Date during a live on Instagram, Jennifer opened up about the affair and how she handled the situation at the time.

About the affair, host Adam Cohen-Aslatei asked Jennifer, “How did it come up and how did you guys work through it?”

Jennifer didn’t hold back and explained that, at the time, she wasn’t in a position to truly confront the affair. She was pregnant with their fourth child, however, once she found the evidence she knew she had to confront him.

“When I found whatever evidence I had and I confronted him, he did not deny it. He was honest with me,” she shared. “I went through all the motions that a wife will go through when she finds out. I mean there was anger, there was, I wanted to get him back.”

She continued to explain that despite her intense feelings of anger and sadness, she couldn’t walk away from the situation and instead had to navigate it as though everything was fine.

“I wanted to lash out. But I was pregnant and about to have my fourth child and I didn’t want my family or my friends to know that anything was going on,” she continued. “Like, if I said I didn’t want Bill with me in the delivery room, they would question it. So, I had to pretend that everything was okay.”

Interestingly enough, Jennifer continued to share that because they pretended everything was okay for so long…eventually that became their reality.

Jennifer gave Bill a ‘pass’ for affair, says their marriage is stronger than ever

“And by the time all was said and done, and I was allowed to be mad at him, I actually wasn’t mad anymore,” she said. Instead, Jennifer decided to “put it in the vault” and forget it ever happened.

“I basically looked at him and said, ‘you know what? I’m gonna give you a pass this one time. I’m gonna forget this ever happened and I am never, we are never, going to mention it ever again,’” she admitted.

Jennifer also admitted that she believes she made the right decision to stay in her marriage. And now, with the affair in the past, she is happy in her marriage and says it couldn’t be better.

“It made our relationship stronger,” Jennifer added. “He was turned on that I was that angry. And, like, this passion came between us and we ended up being stronger than we were [before].”

“I don’t try to say that my life is better, I just say that my life is great for me and I’m happy about it,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.