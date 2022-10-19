RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin speaks out amid claims she threw a drink at Joe Gorga

RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin was verbally attacked by Joe and Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Things got ugly between Jennifer Aydin, Joe, and Melissa Gorga after they attended BravoCon in New York City.

There were many reports that Jennifer threw a drink at Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is now speaking out to explain what happened.

She explained that after the Bravo-organized event, she went to an after-party accompanied by her assistant. She explained that her husband Bill Aydin was tired and stayed at the hotel.

Jennifer reported that she didn’t stay long at the party and went back to the hotel. In the lobby, she saw Joe and Melissa.

She explained that she saw them, looked away, and walked to the elevators. At that point, she heard Melissa calling her name followed by insults.

According to Jennifer, Melissa yelled, “Loser.”

She said that she replied to Melissa, “Don’t start none, won’t be none.” Joe, then started yelling profanities at Jennifer. He even told her, “Suck a D**k, Bi**.”

RHONJ: Joe and Melissa Gorga’s employee got in Jennifer Aydin’s face

Jennifer further explained in her social media post that although it was Melissa who started the verbal attack, Joe quickly joined in. And they both started yelling profanities at her and even said some derogatory words.

Jennifer went on to say that she felt very threatened when Joe and Melissa’s talent guy came up very close to her and was cursing at her too. She asked him to get away from her, and when he didn’t, she threw the rest of her drink of water and ice at him.

Jennifer got in the elevator and away from him, while the Gorgas continued to hurl insults at her.

The reality star said she knows that if her husband had been present, Melissa Gorga would not have attacked her.

Jennifer Aydin’s assistant filmed the altercation

Jennifer’s assistant filmed part of the altercation and gave a play-by-play of the events, on social media. She said she couldn’t believe that in a lobby full of men, none of them came to their defense.

She was also shocked at what Melissa and Joe were hurling at Jennifer. That’s why she started filming.

Fans react to Jennifer Aydin and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s altercation

A lot of fans are calling out Joe and Melissa for their behavior toward Jennifer. Some men have commented that it was cowardly of Joe to hurl these insults at Jennifer, a woman, while her husband was not present.

Pic credit: @thecgsshow/Twitter @ysldonn/Twitter

Another fan said that they are starting to believe that Melissa has been part of the issue between Joe and his sister Teresa Giudice. She wrote, “I believe Jennifer… I strongly believe now Melissa is causing all the drama with Joe and Teresa.”

Andy Cohen told ET, “I think it’s gross. Period dot.”

Melissa and Joe have yet to respond.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.