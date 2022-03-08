RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin shares throwback reunion clip of Margaret and writes message about being a ‘hypocrite’

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin called co-star Margaret Josephs out for her hypocritical behavior after revealing Bill Aydin had an affair. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin called co-star Margaret Josephs out for being a hypocrite after she divulged that Jennifer’s husband had had an affair.

Early on in the current season, Margaret wasted no time in accusing Jennifer of attempting to hide Bill’s affair after spilling that he’d slept with an employee.

Although Jennifer confirmed the affair did happen, she explained that she’d forgiven Bill and hadn’t spoken about it for the sake of her children.

Jennifer and Margaret continued to bump heads as Margaret feigned ignorance after the fact. But Jennifer wasn’t willing to let it slide and instead took it to social media where she called Margaret out for being a “hypocrite.”

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin calls out Margaret Josephs for being a ’hypocrite’

Over on her Instagram, Jennifer shared a throwback clip of a past RHONJ reunion. In the video, Margaret attempted to have Teresa’s back when the other ladies, including Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Melissa Gorga, seemingly didn’t.

After longtime troublemaker Kim D. accused Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice of having affairs, the other women still decided to support Kim D. by walking in her fashion show instead of having Teresa’s back.

Margaret attempted to get the other women to understand how problematic it is to spread rumors of infidelity because it doesn’t just affect the accused individual — it hurts their family too.

“It’s different. I also think ‘Soggy,’ calling someone a b***h,” she shared. “This…it’s Kim D. And I don’t, you know, know her. I’ve never had anything to do with her. But when she, when she said something like, ‘Joe is cheating on Teresa and Teresa’s cheating on Joe’ that just doesn’t hurt Teresa. That hurts Teresa’s entire family.”

Considering that Margaret was the one to call out Bill’s affair with no real regard for the impact it would have on Jennifer’s family, she decided to make it crystal clear in a post of her own.

“Hypocrite: Noun: A person who claims or pretends to have certain beliefs about what is right but who behaves in a way that disagrees with those beliefs,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Jennifer ultimately decided to forgive Bill’s affair and save their marriage

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jennifer admitted that while it was hard to go through the affair, she ultimately decided to forgive her husband for the sake of saving their family unit.

“I basically looked at him and said, ‘you know what? I’m gonna give you a pass this one time. I’m gonna forget this ever happened and I am never, we are never, going to mention it ever again,” she said.

“I don’t try to say that my life is better, I just say that my life is great for me and I’m happy about it,” she said during an interview with S’More Live.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.