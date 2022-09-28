RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin in red mini dress snaps a photo with Teresa Giudice

Jennifer Aydin supports her friend Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin has been supporting her friend Teresa Giudice during her stint on Dancing with the Stars, and she was front and center at the live event on Monday night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a red mini dress as she sat in the audience to cheer on the OG during the second week of the competition. Jennifer also posted a few photos on social media that she snapped backstage with Teresa after the Elvis-themed night.

Unfortunately, Teresa’s time on the show has come to an end as she fell into the bottom two for the second week and was eliminated.

Following the results, Jennifer shared a sweet message for her friend and noted that she was proud of her for taking on the challenge.

She also threw some shade at the Teresa haters who may have something to say about her short stint on the popular dancing show after lasting only two weeks.

Either way, Teresa is not letting any of that get the best of her. The 50-year-old poured her heart into her final dance, which was an homage to her late father, who was a big fan of Elvis Presley.

Jennifer Aydin shows off her small waist in a red mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared pictures on Instagram from her visit to watch Teresa Giudice show off her dance skills. Jennifer was red hot in a wrap-style mini dress that showed off her small waist.

She paired the outfit with red earrings and sported her natural curls for the big night. She completed the ensemble with a sparkly black handbag and black pumps.

Jennifer posed backstage with Teresa, who was still clad in her dance outfit –a green and pink plaid dress with a plunging neckline styled with a large white belt.

The mom-of-four had her hair in a ponytail, and she wore her dancing shoes for the last time as she bid goodbye to the competition.

Jennifer Aydin sends love to Teresa Giudice after DWTS elimination

After sharing the photos on Instagram, Jennifer also wrote a sweet message for Teresa regarding her elimination.

“Was so amazing to be there for you, Tre! And all that love, you are so proud of the guts it took to take on this challenge!” wrote the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

“Being there with my girls, mom & @daniellecabralofficial and her mom, cheering you on for this once in a lifetime opportunity was everything. And I wasn’t going to let it pass by without supporting you every step of the way.”

“Let all the haters hate as much as they want, cause we’re just gonna love love love! Always! 😘 Swipe to see some fun pics!!” added Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.