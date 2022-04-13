RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin defends Teresa Giudice’s actions in latest episode, says ‘Margaret triggered her’

Jennifer Aydin defends Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin is fiercely defending her friend Teresa Giudice’s actions in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The OG took things to another level amid her feud with Margaret Josephs, and during what was meant to be a nice dinner, things got ugly.

The drama kicked off in Nashville, where the cast and their husbands had gathered for their final cast trip of the season.

During their altercation, Teresa angrily got up from her seat and swiped food and drinks on Margaret, and continued to curse her castmate as she stormed out of the restaurant.

While many people are still outraged at the OG’s behavior, Jennifer is standing by her side.

Jennifer Aydin defends Teresa Guidice’s behavior in the latest episode

It’s not surprising that Jennifer Aydin is defending Teresa Giudice, especially since she also has issues with Margaret Josephs.

Margaret was the one who revealed Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin’s affair to the group earlier in the season.

However, their drama is nothing compared to the feud between Margaret and Teresa, which started when Margaret questioned the rumors surrounding Luis.

Teresa has lashed out at Margaret several times and warned her to stop talking about Luis, but the mom-of-four took things to a whole new level last night.

While some viewers were enraged by Teresa’s behavior, during a recent interview, Jennifer Aydin had her back.

“It was shocking but it was not shocking because, as Margaret always says, know your audience, don’t poke the bear,” said Jennifer during a chat with E! News. “This is Teresa Giudice we’re talking about. She flips some food, not a table this time.”

Jennifer Aydin says Margaret Josephs’ triggered’ Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to explain that Teresa’s actions came after a buildup of issues with Margaret.

“It was a buildup for Teresa and I think Margaret triggered her,” said Jennifer. “We’ve all been guilty of doing hostile or aggressive things in the heat of the moment.”

Jennifer also noted that Margaret has been guilty of similar behavior in the past.

“I think we all remember Margaret throwing wine on Danielle [Staub], pushing Marty in the pool, pouring water over Danielle’s head in a very aggressive and hostile manner,” she pointed out. “So, listen, it doesn’t excuse it but I think we’ve all been guilty of it at one point.”

The mom-of-five also expressed that before things got to that point, Margaret could have deescalated the situation.

“I feel that all Margaret needed to do was be like, ‘OK you want me to stop talking about the love of your life and I need to respect that and own that,'” explained the Jersey Housewife. “But because she wouldn’t stop, even though Teresa kept asking her to stop.”

“I feel that it was a buildup and it led to where we were in Nashville,” added Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.