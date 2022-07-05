RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider wears shorts and high heels for day out with hot hubby

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider enjoy a day out with their kids. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider enjoyed some time with her hot hubby Evan Goldschneider over the weekend and she looked great in her stylish outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her legs in shorts and high heels while posing for photos with Evan. It was actually a family affair for the couple as their four kids were right by their side for the beautiful day out.

Jackie shared photos from their outing on social media and teased in her caption that they were “clubbing.” However, it was more of a fancy country club than a loud nightclub that she was referring to in the post.

The 45-year-old looked happy and healthy in the images after a challenging year of trying to get a handle on her eating disorder.

Jackie gave an update since she started therapy and revealed that she has gained weight and is now out of the danger zone.

The improvements that she has made so far are evident in her recent photos and clearly her husband Evan is happy to see his wife looking and feeling better than ever!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed the holiday weekend with her family, and she looked great after a rough year.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Jackie opted for a chic outfit, perfect for a day of golfing at the Montammy Golf Club.

She wore a simple white top that showed off her midriff, paired with belted blue shorts and clear heels.

Jackie’s hubby Evan was casual and chic in his own way as well. He opted for a black polo shirt, grey pants, and black and white sneakers.

In one photo, Evan smiled shyly as Jackie planted a kiss on his cheek. In another photo, the Jersey Housewife posed with her four kids, and in one image, she enjoyed a sip of red wine.

“Went clubbing…country clubbing,” wrote Jackie in her caption.

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider are filming RHONJ Season 13

Jackie and Evan are currently filming for the new season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey so it won’t be long before we find out what’s been going on in their lives since filming wrapped.

Viewers are no doubt eager to get an update from Jackie after the story of her decades-long eating disorder resonated with so many people last season.

Recently rumors have emerged that the mom-of-four has been demoted from her full-time status to a friend role for Season 13, but she refuted the claim.

Either way, Jackie made it clear that even if the network decides to reduce her role she’ll be perfectly fine having already filmed many scenes for the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.