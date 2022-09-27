RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider wears belly-baring top and high-waist jeans

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a football game in a belly-baring top. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and their latest outing was a trip to MetLife Stadium to cheer on the New York Jets.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was well dressed in high-waist jeans and showed off a bit of skin in a belly-baring top.

Jackie and her family repped the New York Jets as they all donned the team colors in green attire and posed for a family photo in front of the stadium.

She had fun watching the game over the weekend, and to top it off, the 45-year-old got to meet actor Ralph Macchio and posed for a photo with the Cobra Kai star.

Meanwhile, it was a Jersey meetup at the event as Jackie’s castmate Frank Catania was also in the building.

There was no sign of his ex-wife Dolores Catania; however, their son Frankie Jr. and daughter Gabrielle–in her green outfit– also enjoyed the day out with their dad.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider wears a belly-baring top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped quite a few photos from her family day out to cheer on her favorite team.

Jackie posted a photo on Instagram clad in a pair of high-waist jeans and a black belly-baring top as she posed with her husband and kids. She also wore a green jacket and styled the outfit with platform sandals and dark sunglasses.

Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, has his arm wrapped around his wife as he donned a grey NY Jets t-shirt and cap.

Evan and Jackie’s four kids were all decked out in green as well.

Meanwhile, the Bravo Housewife ran into a few familiar faces at the event, but she was most impressed with actor Ralph Macchio, and she snapped a selfie with him and posted it on Instagram.

Jackie Goldschneider reunites with Frank Catania

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reunited with her castmate Frank Catania who was also at the stadium to watch the big game.

Frank made it a family affair with his kids, and Jackie snapped a photo with Frank as they mingled on the field. She posted the image on her Instagram Story and noted, “We Here.”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

The Goldschneiders and the Catanias also came together for a group photo on the large football field after the game.

“Goldschneiders+Catanias = Sunday Funday!!” wrote Jackie on the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.